The Hospital Volunteers of Venice continue to serve the Venice Community even though the organization is changing.
The group recently sold their LifeLine vehicle since they will not be facilitating the program any more. The sale brought in $13,600.
HVV members Dave Lyon and Frank Collins delivered a check for the entire amount to Family Promise. The Venice organization provides housing support to children and their families in south Sarasota County.
While delivering the check, Dave and Frank met Executive Director Jennifer Fogenbaum and her staff. The men learned about the Family Promise programs that include emergency shelter, housing financial assistance, financial education and others.
Family Promise is now striving to create workforce housing in south Sarasota county.
The staff is kind and gave heartfelt examples of their work and success helping 80-100 families a year. For information, visit familypromisessc.org or call 941-497-9881.
End Of An Era
HVV volunteers and friends came together for a final goodbye to The Elephant’s Trunk, a longtime thrift store and gathering place in Venice.
More than 100 people were on hand looking to purchase merchandise. The Nokomis-based auctioneer told the audience there would be a 15% surcharge attached to each sale.
“Don’t leave upset,” the auctioneer told shoppers, assuring them of any help they needed. One of the first items sold was a vintage quilt for $5.
It was followed by a large painting of a horse. Carolyn and Ed Bodreaux sat in the front row. Both of them had been volunteering at The Trunk for 14 years. Ed was the official picture hanger.
Others volunteers watched a Bible sell for $2 and a tray of ceramic elephants for $15. Among the regulars were many hugs and some tears with the goodbyes.
Hopefully, somewhere another wonderful Elephant’s Trunk will emerge.
Some Of Our Best
The special people of this week are Leigh Luongo and the many volunteers who made the Elephant’s Trunk one of the special places in Venice.
Anyone could donate things, purchase items like outdated Tupperware and gather with friends to exchange some local news. The volunteers and shoppers became friends.
Included in the group is the manager Stephanie Elliott, who was always on hand for a hug and for special pricing.
Needless to say, The Elephant’s Trunk closing leaves a hole in the heart of Venice. Its volunteers and staff have made Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
