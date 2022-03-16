At the volunteer breakfast, Leigh Luongo was recognized for her 45,000 volunteer hours with the Shore Pointe Venice Hospital Volunteers of Venice. She was gifted with a special brick for the walkway at the hospital.
The new officers and board members for the Hospital Volunteers of Shore Pointe Venice hospital are, left to right, Liz Brooke, Ingrid Tetreault, Ruth Quiz, Diana Miracle, Dave Lyons, Joan Shum, Dave Fenstermaker and Frank Collins. Miracle is the new president.
Dick Fenstermaker is a past president of the Hospital Volunteers of Venice. He now serves as the chairman of the scholarship committee. He called the Volunteer Breakfast to order.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY FRAN VALENCIC
Lynn Miracle is the HVV volunteer who makes sure all the hospital wheelchairs are in good working condition.
The energy level at the Hospital Volunteers of Venice breakfast proved volunteers were ready to come together for some food and friendship.
The long awaited event also gave members a chance to elect new officers and a new board.
Fick Fenstermaker and volunteer coordinator Ingrid Tetreault kept everyone on task.
Joan Schum took a bow for 22 years volunteer service that included being past president of the group. She was presented with flowers and a brick for the HVV special patio.
Other volunteers were recognized, such as Frank Collins, known as the “Jack of all Trades.”
Lynn Miracle was elected the new president.
Watching more than 50 volunteers recognized for their work and receiving new badges, it was clear volunteer opportunities are many. Men and women serve as escorts, sit with families who need a hug, work in the gift shop, serve as guides and man information desks at the main hospital and the health park.
Several work at the Elephant’s Trunk Thrift Shop.
Anyone who ever needed medical help and was served by a HVV volunteer knows their love and kindness. To become one of the volunteers, contact Ingrid Tetreault at Shore Point Venice Hospital.
Save the Dates
“Expect the Unexpected” at the Venice Bill Jervey Library and enjoy a duo piano concert presented as the continued 70th Anniversary celebration of Venice Musicale. On April 1 and 2 in the Community Room at 3 p.m., enjoy music and fun April Fool surprises.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Leigh Luongo. Most days she is the first person you see when entering the Elephant’s Trunk Thrift Shop.
Leigh was recognized at the breakfast for 19,000 volunteer hours and received a brick for the patio. The store provides thousands of scholarship dollars for students entering the medical field.
The furniture and “treasures galore” make the thrift shop a fun shopping experience. Leigh makes sure customers receive prompt help. She organizes deliveries and pick-ups. Leigh is most accommodating.
She is known for driving her cool black Mustang. She loves eating out and is a faithful food critic on Facebook.
She enjoys her family, and days at the beach are a major part of her life. Leigh is kind, fun and helpful and is always ready for a little Polish dialogue with friends.
Leigh Luongo is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
