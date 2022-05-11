VENICE — National Nurses Week, May 6-12, is an opportunity to recognize the members of the profession, but that’s something Sarasota Memorial Hospital tries to do year-round, according to SMH-Venice Chief Nursing Officer Jean Lucas.
“We really have an amazing group of nurses,” she said.
They’re being celebrated in their units and departments with gifts, peer-nominated Nurse of Excellence awards and a traditional Blessing of the Hands ceremony, she said.
But that’s this week. The rest of the year, SMH’s focus is on compensation, benefits and working conditions, including flexible schedules, she said.
“We really strive to create an environment that supports a work/life balance,” Lucas said.
There are about 400 licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses at her facility and about 2,500 in the SMH system, she said.
“Compassionate,” “caring” and “resilient” were some of the words she used to describe them, with the latter term in part a reference to what medical professionals have been through during the pandemic.
Lucas was recruiting nurses for SMH-Venice last year to prepare for its opening in November, which coincided with a relative lull in COVID-19 cases after the delta surge but also a national nursing shortage.
She recruited from all over, with nurses new to the system starting at the Sarasota hospital to be ready when SMH-Venice opened.
The new hospital filled up rapidly, with an additional wing planned for the future already under construction.
“We really hit the ground running,” Lucas said.
A little more than a month later, the omicron surge was in full force, putting the new teams at the new hospital to the test, she said.
Fortunately, COVID cases are down again, though the numbers have been rising for seven straight weeks.
As the area comes out of season, SMH is able to be less reliant on visiting nurses but it won’t be long before Lucas will be looking to hire staff for the new tower.
She’ll be trying to find still more nurses to fit SMH’s patient-centered care model.
“The goal is to go above and beyond,” she said.
Some of those positions may be filled locally.
She said SMH has a robust education department and maintains very collaborative relationships with local schools to encourage nursing students.
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota just pinned 85 new nurses last week.
SMH also works with foundations that provide tuition assistance, which the hospital does as well for employees looking to advance in their careers, Lucas said.
ShorePoint Health Venice has been celebrating both Nurses Week and Hospital Week together this week.
Bagels with all the fixings were offered in the cafe Monday morning, while on Tuesday gifts were distributed and Kona Ice was on site with treats.
There will be a Blessing of the Hands ceremony Thursday, along with food trucks in the physicians parking and the delivery of box meals delivery to the HealthPark and off-campus locations.
On Friday there’s an ice cream social.
