VENICE — Following the announcement of ShorePoint Health Venice closing, area healthcare groups held job fairs and anticipate higher volumes in hospitals.

ShorePoint Health Venice

ShorePoint Health Venice had a sign announcing the emergency room closing.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, HCA Florida Healthcare, Tidewell Hospice and Empath Health all held job fairs last week and most will continue to hold hiring events.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments