VENICE — Following the announcement of ShorePoint Health Venice closing, area healthcare groups held job fairs and anticipate higher volumes in hospitals.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, HCA Florida Healthcare, Tidewell Hospice and Empath Health all held job fairs last week and most will continue to hold hiring events.
“Within 48 hours of the news of the hospital closing in Venice, recruiters and hiring managers from area HCA Florida Healthcare hospitals held a hiring event in a convenient location for displaced healthcare workers,” said Julie Beatty, the director of communications and community engagement at HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.
A nurse extern learned of the closure while in her new employee orientation, Beatty said. She was offered a position and accepted on the spot and will be able to continue her training to become a registered nurse.
“Over the two day period, our team met with more than 100 individuals, including nurses, nurse externs, OR and Cath Lab nurses and technicians, pharmacists, food and nutrition services and other roles,” said Steve Young, CEO of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital. “We were able to provide opportunities in a variety of positions and are continuing our recruitment efforts.”
Also last week, SMH saw over 200 people attend its hiring events for on-the-spot interviews and additional information on any jobs available with the group.
SMH Spokesperson Kim Savage said managers were able to offer some jobs immediately, while others started moving through the interview process.
“It was an emotional 2-day event, as most of the applicants came from ShorePoint,” the SMH human resources team said.
CEO of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital Bob Meade said the hospital has served the Venice community since 1967 and has the resources to continue doing so.
“Several physicians from Venice are on staff at our hospital and we are here to support the community and physicians anyway we can,” Meade said.
While hiring has been at the forefront in the wake of the hospital closing, area hospitals are planning for the effects it will have.
“We do anticipate some higher volume,” Savage said while noting the plans already set to expand SMH-Venice.
She said SMH was working to increase the capacity now, as well as the more permanent expansions, which will include doubling the emergency room space and building a new tower.
“We are going to do our best to make it as easy and comfortable for patients as possible,” she said.
She mentioned SMH has been meeting with emergency medical providers in the area.
Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens said the department made it a point to meet with SMH to ensure the well-being of residents and will continue the “open line communication” with area hospitals.
“We will operate very much as we did when ShorePoint was the only hospital in Venice,” Giddens said about the time before SMH-Venice opened.
He mentioned SMH liked to be proactive and plan ahead, just like the fire department.
“The fact that we understand our citizens needs and we are doing everything we can to fulfill them,” Giddens said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.