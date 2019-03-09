SARASOTA — A proposed House bill could expand state funding for Early Childhood Court in Sarasota County and launch the program in DeSoto County.
The program expedites the process for young children to achieve permanency after they are placed into foster care, according to a press release.
“It is critical that we receive state funding to expand this program, especially in our community which led the state in child removals during the opioid crisis,” said Kathryn Shea, CEO of The Florida Center for Early Childhood, in a statement. “We need a therapeutic response for these moms and these babies.”
The program requires teams of intervention specialists to work with parents or caregivers to enroll them in intensive services, including mental health therapy and substance abuse treatment, which sets a foundation for a more stable home life, the release said.
Young infants and children who are removed from their biological families at birth or shortly thereafter risk losing a foundation of social and emotional development that occurs within the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, the release states.
Early Childhood Court is a partnership between the 12th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, YMCA Safe Children Coalition and the Florida Center for Early Childhood. The program officially launched in Sarasota and Manatee counties in October 2017, serving families with children ages 0-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.