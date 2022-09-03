VENICE — Housing will be coming to the southeast corner of U.S. 41 Business and East Venice Avenue if the Planning Commission approves a site-and-development plan amendment Tuesday.
CS of Venice Development Company LLC wants to revise the plan that was approved in 2019 regarding three parcels between East Venice and East Miami avenues: A, the northern parcel, which at the time was expected to be the site of a Sun Bank; B, where Prime Steakhouse was built; and C, a parking lot, which was separated out earlier this year.
But the bank was never built. CS of Venice now wants to combine parcels A and B for the development of a mixed-use building with “retail, office, restaurant, and sixteen (16) multi-family units over parking,” the staff report states. It would also include a pool.
The project would have no impact on Prime, it states.
The Commission will also be asked to approve a special exception that could bring housing to the intersection of Laguna Drive and Tarpon Center Drive, where Freedom Boat Club is based.
The exception would allow Gulf View Marina Holdings LLC to submit a site-and-development plan for a six-unit multi-family project with a small standalone office for the marina on the property.
Venice Pier Group’s effort to provide affordable housing for its employees at Sharky’s, Fins and its other operations will be before the Planning Commission, too.
As Helper Housing 2 LLC, it’s seeking approval of a site-and-development plan for a four-unit building at the southeast corner of East Base Avenue and Cockrill Street.
The proposal is for a two-story building with two units on each floor, each unit having four bedrooms and a shared great room and kitchen.
As proposed, the project would require four special exceptions:
• To allow parking in the front yard.
• To reduce the drive aisle width from 20 feet to 15 feet.
• To reduce the landscape strip along Cockrill Street from 5 feet to 1 foot.
• To reduce the distance from the midline of a driveway to the intersection from 50 feet to 44.3 feet.
The Commission has final approval authority over the requests for all three projects.
The remaining item on the Commission’s agenda is a proposed comprehensive plan amendment to change the allocation of uses in the Laurel Road Neighborhood from 25% residential and 75% nonresidential to a 50-50 split.
If also approved by the City Council, it would double the number of residential units that could be built — allowing 1,944 instead of 972 — and cut the allowable amount of nonresidential space from 4,884,165 square feet to 3,256,110 square feet.
