Cassata

A mixed-use building including sixteen multi-family units is being proposed for the parcel north of Prime Steakhouse along U.S. 41 Business at East Venice Avenue.

VENICE — Housing will be coming to the southeast corner of U.S. 41 Business and East Venice Avenue if the Planning Commission approves a site-and-development plan amendment Tuesday.

CS of Venice Development Company LLC wants to revise the plan that was approved in 2019 regarding three parcels between East Venice and East Miami avenues: A, the northern parcel, which at the time was expected to be the site of a Sun Bank; B, where Prime Steakhouse was built; and C, a parking lot, which was separated out earlier this year.

Helper Housing

The area outlined in green is the proposed future site for housing for the employees of Venice Pier Group.


