PORT CHARLOTTE — They’re not always grateful when they start breathing again.
“Sometimes they are upset you took that feeling away from them,” said Paramedic Max Lopez III with Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
The goal is saving lives — even those who wanted to die or just get high.
But in the battle against opioid deaths, most of the time, Lopez says, there is gratitude and overdoses are largely accidental.
Thank you’s come not just from the one who overdosed, but from people around them, too.
“When you first arrive, they’re worried their family member may pass,” he said.
Naloxone, which goes by the brand name Narcan, has become a crucial tool in saving lives by reversing opioid overdoses and may be playing a role in keeping deaths in the area from spiking.
“Whether you’re picking them off the floor, or bringing them back to life, it’s a great feeling,” said Lopez.
Deaths
The Charlotte County Medical Examiner’s Office saw eight opioid deaths in 2018, and four so far this year.
For 2018, Dr. Russell S. Vega, medical examiner for the counties of Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto, has confirmed 92 accidental opioid overdoses and 15 opioid-caused suicides. Opioids are causing many but not all overdose deaths.
“Opioid overdose deaths will definitely be down overall for 2018 compared to the peak in 2017,” said Vega. “For most of 2018 we were relatively stable.”
Starting last year, medical examiners became required to track and report deaths caused by any form of opioid to the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to Penny Fulton, office manager of Charlotte County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“We did not track that statistic in 2017,” she said to the question of how many people fatally overdosed on an opioid. “No other statistics have been collected other than those for FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) and DEA.”
Protocol for how drug statistics are collected and reported are different for the two reports.
Based on their observations at least, Fulton said a significant change between 2017 and 2018 in opioid deaths in Charlotte County was not apparent.
The FDLE report on drugs found in deceased people for 2018 has yet to be released and is still being reviewed, according to the agency.
But despite long lags for testing results some new concerns are emerging.
“We have recently (January/February 2019) experienced a slight surge in apparent overdose deaths, but we will not know for sure until these cases are complete two to three months from now,” Dr. Vega said.
Could naloxone be saving more lives and be a reason for fewer deaths between 2017 and 2018?
Vega said that was probably involved, but it would be oversimplifying to call it the primary driver.
A synthetic opioid called Carfentanil is an elephant tranquilizer that’s more potent than fentanyl. It didn’t show up in fatal overdoses from his jurisdiction last year, but did in 2016 and 2017. Vega questioned what role that also played in the numbers.
Naloxone
Meanwhile, Charlotte County Fire & EMS and the Sarasota County Fire Department are administering fewer doses of naloxone. Usage was down about 50 percent in Sarasota County, and down 20 percent in Charlotte County, between 2017 and 2018.
So far this year, 130 doses have been given by Sarasota County EMTs and 67 by Charlotte’s, which is less than half of their 2018 numbers.
Not every dose given corresponds to one person who overdosed on an opioid, since sometimes more than one dose may be required during life-saving efforts.
Getting a handle on how many people have overdosed on opioids but survived is challenging, according to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care Chief Operating Officer Sarah Stanley, a licensed clinical social worker.
“We don’t have a record for non-fatal,” Stanley said. “It’s very tricky, now that Narcan is so widespread.”
The life-saving drug is available without a prescription, over the counter in Florida. It’s often given to people and their families when they leave treatment. Law enforcement carry it also.
Stanley said there are likely many non-fatal overdoses in which family or friends revived someone, but complete data on that isn’t known.
Lopez, who coordinates quality improvement for Charlotte County Fire & EMS, said “luckily we’re not seeing what other counties are seeing” as far as frequent overdoses.
Nor are they seeing the same people overdosing, he confirmed.
In Charlotte County, with many seniors in the population, much of the naloxone administered involves people who took prescribed medication incorrectly.
It could be due to a change in medication, or they forget to take it, and take double, Lopez said, stressing it’s important to call your doctor before taking another pill.
“We have less of that drug abuse,” said Lopez. “Narcan (naloxone) is very effective for what it does.”
When someone overdoses, they lose respiratory drive and stop breathing, and so Lopez said the quicker help arrives to give naloxone the better chance someone has of not going into cardiac arrest.
But sometimes, especially with potent synthetic opioids like fentanyl or illicit drugs like heroin, it can take two or more sprays of naloxone up someone’s nose, and even an IV drip of it, to bring them back from being unresponsive and blue.
In February, three people overdosed in just one night in Charlotte County but all survived. It was the most opioid overdoses in a single night that Sheriff’s Office authorities could remember.
At one house, a needle with a brown liquid was found on the floor of a bathroom. Others in the house didn’t know the woman on the floor had gone back to using heroin. They heard a thump, couldn’t wake her up and called 911.
In the end, it was determined one of the night’s overdoses involved heroin, the other was heroin and fentanyl and the third tested positive for fentanyl and cannabis, according to the sheriff’s office.
As far as people coming in voluntarily for treatment to Charlotte Behavioral, those with opioid addiction seem to be pretty steady, Stanley said.
Opioids kill an estimated 19 people across Florida’s 67 counties every day, and Gov. Ron DeSantis just last week announced the opioid epidemic is far from over and increasing statewide.
He has formed an Office of Drug Control and the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse, involving $26 million in federal funding planned to combat the continued problem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.