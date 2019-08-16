Editor’s note: This is the first story in an occasional series on solar power.
As state nicknames go, Florida’s “Sunshine State” monicker has to be one of the most famous. It’s great marketing even if most lists rank the state between fifth and 10th sunniest in the country. (Arizona is usually No. 1.)
Still, there’s a lot of sun, even in the rainy season, so Florida should be a leader in residential and commercial solar power, right?
Well …
The Florida Legislature recognized more than 40 years ago, in the Solar Energy Standards Act of 1976, that “Applications of incident solar energy, the use of solar radiation to provide energy for water heating, space heating, space cooling, and other uses, through suitable absorbing equipment on or near a residence or commercial structure, must be extensively expanded.”
As it would be for decades, however, the main impediment to carrying out that plan was that “the initial costs with regard to the production of solar energy have been prohibitively expensive,” the next sentence stated.
At the time, according to Bloomberg, it cost nearly $100 to generate 1 watt of electricity via photovoltaic cell. The cost a year ago, Business Insider reported, was around $50 per megawatt — 1 million watts.
In the years since the Solar Energy Standards Act was adopted, the Legislature has passed the Home Owners Solar Rights Act, which prohibits a ban on “the installation of solar collectors, clotheslines, or other energy devices based on renewable resources. …”
It allows a homeowners association, for example, some leeway in deciding where on a roof solar collectors may be installed but only “provided that such determination does not impair the effective operation of the solar collectors.”
Much as in 1976, the purpose of the act, Florida Statute 163.04, is “encouraging the development and use of renewable resources,” section (4) states.
The state has also exempted solar energy systems from sales tax. In addition, it has programs such as SunSmart Schools, which provides funds for solar power at schools around the state. Pine View School in Osprey got almost $98,000.
Nearly $4.5 million in state energy money has come to Sarasota County for various projects, but mostly not for solar power. The city of Venice, for example, got $665,000 for a new HVAC system at the Venice police station and LED street lights downtown, according to MyFloridaEnergyProjects.com, under the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
All told, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) ranks Florida fifth among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in solar energy, behind California, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.
It’s second in solar jobs and second in growth projections over the next five years.
But while the number of solar installations has boomed, the vast majority has been utility company projects, not residential or nonresidential.
By way of comparison, in California last year installations were roughly equal among residential, nonresidential and utility company. Arizona had more residential installations than the other two categories combined.
More significantly, 20 states generated a higher percentage of their power from solar than the Sunshine State did — 1.18%. Sixteen of them were ranked lower on SEIA’s list, including 15th-place Hawaii (11.24%), 27th-place Utah (6.4%) and 25th-place Vermont (10.98%).
One of the main problems, according to the SEIA, is that Florida is one of a dozen states that don’t require utility companies to generate or obtain a minimum amount of power from renewable sources.
Earlier this year Florida Power & Light announced the construction of four solar power plants but the action isn’t to meet any statutory requirement.
The association also points out that the state precludes sales of electricity other than by a utility. That is, you can’t sell excess power your home system generates to your neighbor. Creative financing arrangements get around the prohibition in some states but not in Florida.
The New York Times reported on two other issues last month — delays by utilities in making connections to the grid and a state rule allowing power companies to require the owner of a residential system to buy an insurance policy in case it does harm to the grid.
One homeowner had to buy a $1 million policy at $200 a year — $6,000 over the 30-year life of the system, according to the story.
The policy director for the California Solar and Storage Association told the Times he was not aware of such a rule in other states.
Next: So you want to go solar.
