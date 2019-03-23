A study released Tuesday ranks counties throughout the nation on how healthy they are.
The 2019 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps highlighted many factors that influence health, from smoking to mental health providers to air pollution.
The study was conducted by the University of Wisconsin and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Sarasota County was one of the healthiest counties in Florida, according to the study, ranking sixth out of 67.
The county was the third-best in the state for clinical care, with a relatively low number of preventable hospital stays, and high percentages of mammography screenings (51 percent) and flu vaccinations (49 percent).
The study also showed that Sarasota County has lower-than-average rates of adult smoking (13 percent) and physical inactivity (21 percent), which contributed to its No. 4 ranking in health behaviors.
“We’re very pleased with our rankings,” said Chuck Henry, the administrator for Sarasota’s Department of Health, “especially in the health factors category because health factors are an excellent indicator of our future health outcomes.
“The county health ranking is a reflection of … the overall collaborative health system in our county. It’s not just the health department, (it’s) everyone that contributes to the health of our community.”
However, the county did rank poorly in physical environment, 47th out of 67. This was influenced by a relatively high rate of air pollution and a record of drinking water violations.
Charlotte County was rated the 28th healthiest county in Florida.
The study showed that Charlotte County has strong clinical care, ranking 11th out of 67, considering factors such as the percentage of uninsured patients (16 percent), patient-to-doctor ratios and the percentage of the population who received a flu vaccination (48 percent).
The county also ranked high in health behaviors, 14th out of 67, with low rates of sexually transmitted infections and teen pregnancy.
“The rankings also shed light on obstacles to health for our residents, and identify opportunities for improvement that can make Charlotte County a healthier place to live, learn, work and play,” said Joseph Pepe, Interim Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County.
Some areas for improvement are in social and economic factors. The county has a below-average rate of college education, with only 53 percent of residents having “some college,” whereas Florida overall has 63 percent.
