Some suggestions on improving office security

• Post a security guard at the main building entrance or at entrances to specific offices. Officers (or guards) should have a clear view of the controlled area at all times.

• Install a metal detector or CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera or other device to monitor people coming in all building entrances.

• Issue all employees photo identification cards and assign temporary passes to visitors--who should be required to sign in and out of the building. Under certain conditions, FPS officers (or contract guards) should be required to call Federal offices to confirm an appointment and/or to request an escort for all visitors--customers, relatives, or friends.

• Rearrange office furniture and partitions so that front-line employees in daily contact with the public are surrounded by "natural" barriers--desks, countertops, partitions--to separate employees from customers and visitors.

• Brief employees on steps to take if a threatening or violent incident occurs.

• Establish code words to alert coworkers and supervisors that immediate help is needed.

• Provide an under-the-counter duress alarm system to signal a supervisor or security officer if a customer becomes threatening or violent.

• Establish an area in the office for employees and/or customers to escape to if they are confronted with violent or threatening people.

SOURCE: USDA Office of Procurement and Property Management