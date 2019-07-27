By GREG GILES
News Editor
At its last meeting, the City of Venice Environmental Advisory Board had an opportunity to query Venice Planning Commission Chairman Barry Snyder and Jeff Shrum, development services director, on how the draft Land Development regulations are coming along, and whether they will adequately address environmental and growth concerns.
Here’s some of the conversation:
The city doesn’t currently require any environmental assessments in its zoning regulations before land is developed. Should it?
Shrum: While environmental assessments language did not carry over into the new 2017 Comprehensive Plan, it does not mean the environmental assessment is going to go away. In fact, staff routinely requests them, and have required environmental assessments on almost all the properties under development in the northeast part of the city, at this point.
It’s going to be important, as we discuss the LDRs, to look at what should constitute a look at an environmental assessment. It’s going to be a dynamic opportunity to change the way we do business.
Will the new Zoning Development Regulations, or LDRs, have an environment section and when will it be completed?
Shrum: Yes. There will be a new environmental chapter in the zoning code. I expect to see a complete draft by mid-August, followed by staff review, then advisory board input. Public hearings should start after the beginning of the year before the Planning Commission.
Snyder: At the beginning of this there were six or seven chapters. At the end, we envision three: land development regulations, building regulations, and the environment regulations. So, it will have its own chapter — the environment. It will have that significance to it.
Why is it taking so long?
Shrum: You’ve got to understand, we are rewriting our entire land development code, to do along with our Comp Plan, which was completely rewritten. Your LDR or zoning code, however you want to refer to it, is the implementing document for the Comprehensive Plan, which is your visionary document.
It takes some time. We’ve been going at it or over a year now.
Snyder: The regulations we have today are probably 35 years old. A lot has changed. They don’t contain a lot of best practices. We don’t have a common understanding of terms. And it needs to be more streamlined.
Right now we have 47 land use petitions in the hopper. More than at any other time. If we were only doing LDRs we could probably do it a little faster, but that’s not everything on our plate.
What about parks? Do we have enough?
Snyder: Our level of service is 7 acres of parks per 1,000 residents. We have 23,000 residents so that would say you need around 150 acres of parkland. We have 450 acres already within the city.
All these new developments coming in don’t have a park requirement because we already have enough parkland for the city.
Now, you’re going to say, it may not be in the right place. Obviously, we have Myakka Park at the end out there (in northeast Venice) and there’s been some talk about using city property, for example on Gene Green Road, for more.
But here’s the thing. Almost all the communities out there are called Mixed Use Residential, under Planned Unit Development zoning, that has a requirement of 50 percent open space. Within that 50 percent open space, at least 10 percent has to be functional or park-like, and at least 10 percent has to be conservation. Developers like (Patrick Neal) with 50 acres have to have 25 acres open space, with 2.5 acres of that functional or parklike and 2.5 acres conservation. And he does that with amenities, with walking trails, with tennis courts or pickleball courts, or swimming pools, or what have you.
And remember, a lot of the other parks have those characteristics.
The thing I don’t like about that is we don’t get to count any of that land towards the level of service because it is not necessarily open to the public. If we did, we’d have even more parks space than we do today.
If you think about what we have out in the northeast quarter, we have the Venetian Golf & River Golf Club golf course, and maybe 25 tennis courts in that whole area. They’re building probably six community pools throughout those various entities out there.
So, you see our dilemma.
If I’m in affordable housing, I may not have access to that. Are we not denying functional space to those who don’t live in the private development?
Snyder: If you could tell me today where the affordable housing is going to go, I would have a better argument with you or I might even agree with you. They tried one up on Knights Trail; it never came to fruition. I would be more concerned with that if we did not have the 50 percent open space requirement. There are park-like activities in every one of those developments out there.
Shrum: Also, there’s been a lot of regulatory changes. It used to be, back in the day … even our current regulations say a PUD has to reserve 8 percent as functional space. These days you can’t require that without paying for the property. So, there’s no more freebee that a developer is going to be able to put in a public park for you. It’s just like the new road situation. You can’t require or exact anything out of a development without just compensation (under recent law changes).
Snyder: Remember, they are paying a parking impact fee to the city, and they’re setting aside acreage and building the amenities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.