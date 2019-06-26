By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Some people call Florida paradise, but most locals this time of year just call it hot. Even though the temperature is only listed in the mid-90s in Southwest Florida, the heat index has jumped into the 100s.
So, how do we survive the Florida summer?
Heat safety 101:
“Due to the high temperatures and high humidity, we have responded to several heat-related calls recently,” said Deputy Chief Mike Davis of Charlotte County Fire & EMS in a June 21 press release. “The heat can be dangerous even when out fishing on the water, so we encourage everyone to take precautions and stay hydrated when outside in this heat.”
If you are going to be outside as temperatures climb, remember to:
• Drink plenty of fluids. Proper hydration helps the body sweat and maintain average body temperature.
• Protect against sunburn. Sunburn affects our bodies ability to cool itself correctly.
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.
• Take extra precautions with certain medications.
• Never leave anyone in a parked car. The temperature in a parked car can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes.
• Get acclimated. Limit time spent working or exercising in the heat until you are conditioned to the weather.
• Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.
• Limit alcohol use. Alcohol can affect your body’s ability to regulate correctly.
People in North Port seeking heat relief should find a public building, according to Josh Taylor, public information officer with the city of North Port.
“We don’t have any (shelters or cooling centers) formally set up right now,” Taylor said. “People needing relief from the heat are encouraged to seek out a public building, such as a library, our city hall or a large retail store.”
In Sarasota County, there has been no official cooling center established, however, “that could change if the heat persists,” said Drew Winchester, Sarasota County spokesperson.
What does the National Weather Service say?
“We’re getting swells of high pressure and that makes for a stagnant drier air. We’re not getting daily showers to cool things down,” said Rodney Wynn, National Weather Service meteorologist. “Any time we get a high pressure center parked over Florida it allows for temperatures to warm up above average.”
Despite how it might feel, the Charlotte County area isn’t breaking any records as far as the heat.
“We’re not seeing much departure from normal,” Wynn said. “The average temperature has been around 82 degrees, half degree above normal. Record values are in the upper 90s for a lot of locations − Sarasota, 99; Tampa, 97; Fort Myers 97.”
What do the locals say?
“After a while you get used to it,” said Nick Genna. “It’s like being up north and having the snow in the winter. The body just gets accustomed to it.”
“We just, you know, get in and out of the car with the air conditioning and stuff and going to the pool ... drink a lot of water,” Elaine Genna said.
Port Charlotte resident Mike Miller was also at the park that afternoon. He fishes at the park regularly.
“(I) come out early and come out around 4 or 5 a.m. and fish until about 8 and go home and sit there and get out later in the afternoon,” Miller said. “This isn’t a bad spot (with the shade). Like everyone else, you find a shady spot or go inside under something. It’s pretty simple. I got a cooler full of Gatorade and water (that I keep with me).”
So, how hot is it?
Monday: sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees and a heat index as high as 104.
Tuesday: isolated showers and thunderstorms, otherwise sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees and a heat index as high as 104.
Wednesday: showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m., making for a mostly sunny day with a high near 94 degrees and a heat index as high as 104.
Thursday: showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m., mostly sunny with as high near 91 degrees and heat index as high as 101.
Don’t blame the air conditioner if you’re sweating
If your air conditioner is struggling, you’re probably not alone.
“A lot of people have been calling about their A/C units not keeping up,” said April Pino of Pino’s Air Conditioning & Heating in Port Charlotte. “The units struggle to keep up in this kind of heat.”
Just because the air-condition unit doesn’t seem to be cooling off the room quickly, it doesn’t mean it isn’t working.
“We got more calls in the last two weeks with the heat so high,” Pino said. “In the summer time, we (always) get a lot of calls because it’s just so hot in Florida (this time of year).”
