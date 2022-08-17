For days before heading up to Bradenton to see, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” I wondered if Manatee Players could pull it off.
With the creative team of Frank Loesser and the legendary Abe Burrows, it was a hit show on Broadway and on film with Robert Morse as J. Pierrepont Finch and co-stars Michelle Lee as her girlfriend Rosemary Pilkington and Rudy Valle as J. B. Biggley, president of World Wide Wicket.
It was the performance of Robert “Bobby” Morse that gave me pause. As great as that show was and as great as the entire cast on Broadway and on film, it was Morse, in my opinion, who put that show over the top as one of the most entertaining shows ever.
With direction by Rick Kerby, musical direction by Rick Bogner, set by Ken Mooney and costumes by Michael Pasquini and a stable of talented actors in the area, I looked forward to an entertaining night of theater — with one reservation.
Who could possibly play the role of Finch?
Who could possibly emulate that grin, those eyes, the body language?
Alexander Zickafoose, co-music chair of Booker High School VPA, did a fine job in the role. Larger than Morse and without the mischievous gap-tooth smile and smaller stature, he turned in a fine job as Finch.
He earned plenty of laughs for his devilish expressions as his character rose form window washer to chairman of the board in no time, thanks to his copy of the book, “How to Succeed in Business.”
Sarah Yonko as Finch’s girlfriend Rosemary Pilkington, Brittney Klepper as Smitty, Mike Nolan as J.B. Biggley, Kirby Volz as Wolly Womper and Olivia Turpening all turned in fine jobs in their roles.
Yet this show has two other outlandish characters, in addition to Finch — Hedy LaRue (Amanda Lee), a would-be secretary to the president, and Bud Frump (Chris Cordero), the incompetent nephew of the company president’s wife.
To say that there was no job that Frump would really handle would be an understatement but Cordero turned everyone of those inadequacies into a string of hilarious incidents.
Right up there was the performance that Morse turned in on Broadway and in the film.
As the quintessential sexy bimbo, Lee turned in a performance as well, played as that by Cordero, making this show one of the must-sees in the area.
With a set featuring the colorful cubism of Piet Mondrian as well as the high-rise window washer platform, the set helped carry the story along to its fairy tale conclusion followed by the meetup with the large cast out in the lobby after the show.
That was one of the first such meetups since the pandemic began and another gift to the audience members who so obviously enjoyed this show.
Kudos to Kerby for taking on such a challenge and delivering a show well worth the drive from this area. Allow an hour plus from Venice.
“How to Succeed in Business” continues through Aug. 21 in Stone Hall at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 W. 3rd Ave., Bradenton, FL 34205. For tickets, call the box office Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit: manateeperforming artscenter.com
