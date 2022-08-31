VENICE — Rick Howard wants to bring his experience as a Labcorp executive to the City Council dais.
“I feel like I have a lot to offer,” he said. “I know I can help.”
He qualified last week to face Ron Smith for Council Seat 5, being vacated by Nick Pachota, who’s running for mayor.
Incumbent Ron Feinsod isn’t seeking a second term, but prior candidate Frankie Abbruzzino qualified to take on Pachota.
Howard, 65, is a Florida native who grew up in Labelle and visited Venice as a kid. It was high on his list when he thought about retirement, he said.
“Some of my fondest childhood memories include often traveling to Venice with my family to enjoy this quaint little coastal town,” he said in his candidacy announcement.
He worked for more than 10 years as a Lee County EMT, then paramedic, including on the emergency medical service helicopter, before joining Labcorp.
He got interested in that field from working on his days off in the Lee Memorial Hospital lab, he said.
He would work for the company for about 25 years, ultimately serving as a vice president managing a $500 million annual budget and more than 1,200 employees, his announcement states.
“My job was always as a people leader,” he said.
As a Council member, he said he’d work to maintain the city’s “small, quaint feel.”
It was his first impression of Venice, he said, and “I don’t want to see that change.”
Charm and multi-story buildings don’t go together, he said.
He said he’d also make sure the city is fiscally responsible while still providing the level of services residents expect.
The city should be embracing quality growth that is compatible with the environment because “you can’t stop growth,” he said, adding, “I’m growth.”
Sanibel Island, in Lee County, is a good example of how to protect the environment while also allowing some growth, he said.
The environment is the backbone of the local economy and his own household. His wife, Laurie, is an avid bicyclist, kayaker and paddleboarder, he said.
He said he’d like to see the city do more to encourage “green” transportation, including promoting parking spaces for golf carts.
“I’m passionate about what I’m stepping into,” he said.
