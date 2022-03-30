Howard Tibbals never did anything small.
His family flooring business in Knoxville was one of the largest flooring companies in the U.S. The miniature circus he began building when a freshman at the University of North Carolina was considered the largest miniature circus in the world when he gave $12 million to build a home for it at The Ringling.
His monetary donations to the Ringling, in addition to the miniature circus and the world’s largest collection of circus posters and memorabilia, likely were surpassed only by the initial bequest of the late John and Mable Ringling.
They gave us the Ca’ d’Zan mansion, the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and the land on which those treasures were built.
Howard Tibbals died March 20. He was 85.
At his bedside were his wife Janice and his eight children: David Tibbals (Karen) of Pensacola; Jeff Tibbals (Melodye) of Oneida, Tennessee; Tim Tibbals (Dawn) of Knoxville, Tennessee; Tracey Stansberry (Don) of Huntsville, Tennessee; Glenda Gray (Chris) of Alpharetta, Georgia; Barry Elkins (Stacey) of Merritt Island; Betsy Farrell (Peter) of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Barsha Saliba of Knoxville, Tennessee.
“Howard and Janice were the most generous people,” retired curator of Ca’ d’Zan, Ron McCarty, said. “They were the largest donors in the history of the museum, other than the Ringlings.”
Born Aug. 10, 1936, just months before the Dec. 2, 1936 death of circus magnate John Ringling, Howard Tibbals had sawdust in his blood — from this family’s wood flooring business in Knoxville, Tennessee and from his lifelong love of the circus, especially the Greatest Show on Earth.
As a freshman at the University of North Carolina, he began building what ultimately would become a 3,800-square-foot replica of the Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Circus.
He selected the year 1936, a year when the show traveled by train to its 204-acre home in Sarasota and created 37 new tents annually on its onsite sail-loft.
Early on, he contacted The Ringling Circus for permission to use its name on the train cars and other items he planned to build. When that permission was denied, the Howard Bros. Circus was born.
That name would go on each and every train car as well as on the wagons contained in those cars, on posters and more.
By the time the world’s ultimate circus fan was looking for a home for his miniature circus, it had grown to have 55 train cars, which each contained four wagons.
There also were flat-bed cars, containing other wagons and items needed by the giant circus, plus all those tents, miniature animals and people, three rings, of course, cars and trucks and rigging for aerial acts and so much more.
It had been displayed just once but never in its entirety. Finding a room in which to install a 3,800-square foot display was no easy task, even when he became acquainted with The Ringling, which already had a Circus Museum as well as Ca’ d’Zan, the former Ringling home, plenty of land and an art museum.
The mansion certainly was well cared for by longtime mansion curator Ron McCarty, who had overseen the six-year $15 million restoration and watched over that house as if he might have been the son that John and Mable Ringling never had.
Deborah Walker, curator of the museum of the circus, had become one of the world’s most knowledgeable circus experts during her many years watching over the circus museum. That it all was part of Florida State University seemed another plus.
The only thing missing was a building in which to display the Howard Bros. Circus. Howard Tibbals had made generous gifts to support education in the Appalachian area where he was raised, as well as the Baptist churches he attended.
His greatest gift may have been his gifts to The Ringling.
“He changed the entire face of our property,” McCarty said. “He wanted to see the museum prosper.”
Initially, he gave $12 million to fund The Tibbals Learning Center at The Ringling. It would house the miniature circus, additional circus displays, including his vast collection of circus posters and other memorabilia, as well as a workshop where he could continue to work on additions to his miniature circus.
A wagon completed in 2021 was his final addition to the miniature circus.
Construction of the building began in 2004 with everything but the floor. As the miniature circus had never been displayed in its entirety, its creator needed to work closely with the architects to plan the placement of trap doors beneath the layout, plus adequate space surrounding the layout, a way to get to the space beneath the layout, location of the rail yard where the train cars would be displayed as well as a separate display relating to his beginnings in Knoxville and the flooring company that ultimately would fund so much that was important to the man who became the Ringling’s biggest donor after the Ringling themselves.
As the building neared completion additional donations were made, both monetary and, in the case of his vast collection of circus posters and other memorabilia, priceless.
“He helped bring the Wisconsin (the first rail car used by John and Mable Ringling) to the museum,” McCarty said.
His close friend David Duncan gave long hours to that car’s restoration for the Circus museum. Duncan also helped with the Knoxville display that is in the same room as the miniature circus display.
The Tibbals eventually spent more and more time in Sarasota where he watched over and added to his miniature circus. Museum visitors often were lucky enough to meet the man in his workshop or elsewhere on the campus.
He set up the display himself, beginning with the train car holding the cook tent wagon.
“That is the way the circus set up its camp,” he said the day he began a project that would take several months in 2007. As he unpacked each item, it was photographed on three sides and cataloged by a team of three on the museum staff.
The only items not given individual catalog numbers were the hundreds of railroad ties supporting the train tracks. As the last tie was installed, a gold spike was driven into it, just as had been done when the railroad tracks connected the east and the west of the United States.
The model was some 50 years in construction. To spend a few months on its installation was nothing. It has been enthralling thousands of Ringling visitors ever since as it will for many years to come.
Its size and scope tell the story of those magical days when the Greatest Show on earth traveled the country by rail and thousands of fans not only flocked to those tents to see the show but often came earlier to watch all those tents being erected in big and small towns all across America.
One of the few things he did not make were some 10,000 tiny plastic folding chairs identical to folding chairs used in the early part of the 20th century in other tents and convention spaces.
“My wife unfolded 7,000 of them,” the model builder said as he assembled his model circus. They comprise the seating area of the largest tent but also can be seen inside the tent where performers and workers would eat and in other tents within the layout.
Also there are cars such as those owned by the Ringlings and others of that era, plus miniature animals and to bring the display to life, small video displays of such things as the cook flipping pancakes for employees.
The Howard Bros. Circus invites visitors to linger awhile and get to know the circus that so fascinated Howard Tibbals.
“He was brilliant about circus history,” McCarty said. “He truly had a passion for the circus.”
The model builder worked on the 3/4-inch scale model some 20 hours each week, even devoting lunch hours to his passion and more hours to research and related collections that would ultimately yield the largest collection given to the museum as well as the largest monetary gift.
He appreciated that what’s unique about The Ringling is that it’s more than an art collection.
Because Ca’ d’Zan is one of the few historic homes in the world in which every item in the house belonged to the Ringlings, it tells the story of that era and one of the richest families in the country at the time it was built.
Fewer than a handful of museums have any such asset. Add Mable Ringling’s prize-winning rose garden and finally, thanks to the Tibbals, what is likely the most comprehensive museum of the circus anywhere.
The Howard Brothers Circus and all the accompanying posters and circus memorabilia comprise that collection. The Tibbals contribution alone included some 2,000 books, scrapbooks, correspondence, drawings, costumes and more.
In addition to the vast collection of circus memorabilia, there are items relating to other traveling shows and circus side shows. Nowhere in the world is there such a complete collection.
The story of the Ringlings and their life in the circus as well as the upper crust of the time far surpasses any individual item in the house or the museum, including the Aeolian organ currently being restored for the mansion at a cost in excess of $2 million.
This unparalleled collection, plus the mansion and original circus museum documents all aspects of the circus and allied arts such as Wild West, side show and other traveling entertainments plus the lives of the circus owners.
A devout Christian, the son of the late Charles E. Tibbals Jr. and Lillian Davidson Tibbals, Howard Tibbals was a three-decade employee of the family’s Hartco Flooring, husband and father.
His funeral was conducted last week at the First Baptist Church in Sarasota by Toale Brothers. He will be buried at Highland Cemetery in his hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.
In addition to his wife and eight children named above, he is survived by 16 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; countless close friends, including David Duncan, who assisted with the installation of the display; retired circus museum curator Deborah Walk; and the retired Ca’ d’Zan curator Ron McCarty, who contributed to this story.
