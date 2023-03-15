“Weaving a tapestry of love, joy, service and friendship for the glory of God” is the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women’s Theme for their 2023 year.
That theme motivates members to work at fundraising and service.
“Weaving a tapestry of love, joy, service and friendship for the glory of God” is the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women’s Theme for their 2023 year.
That theme motivates members to work at fundraising and service.
Their Hearts and Roses Fashion Show and luncheon brought about 315 women together for what women like best — food, shopping and fun.
The community support for the organization is heartfelt. Nearly 50 local businesses donated prizes to the raffles and gift baskets. The fashion show program mentioned them and encouraged attendees to support them.
Down Island Way Boutique on Miami Avenue was a hit. The clothes they brought for the show were colorful, casual and affordable. A few were perfect for evening dinner parties.
The list of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women community outreach is long. It includes Prison Ministry, Laurel Civic Association, Twig, Our Mother’s House and various food pantries.
The group provides donations and gift boxes to seniors in the area. They make rosaries.
In addition to the fashion show, fundraisers include a jewelry sale, tea, card party and raffles.
This group of dedicated women is led by president Katie Morris. She welcomes new ideas and encourages members to be involved.
Their FAN program is a hit. It invites Friends And Neighbors to join. Bravo to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Nancy Gorski. Longtime fashion-goers remember Nancy’s 16 years serving as the fashion show chair.
Everyone remembers Nancy’s hats. Her fashion shows were fun with table prizes and usually nearly 100 raffle prizes.
Like Nancy, several former committee members are still active at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women while others have retired or moved north to be close to children.
Nancy still volunteers at the church and attends parties, luncheons and work events. When not volunteering, Nancy is a model at Patchingtons on Venice Avenue.
She enjoys her family and travel. Nancy often posts pictures on Facebook of lunches and visits with longtime neighbors and friends in Venice and other fun places.
Nancy enjoys life. She never misses the chance to celebrate each day. She knows how to navigate bumps in the road. She knows the joys of friendship.
Nancy Gorski is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.