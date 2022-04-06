VENICE — Les Megyeri knows what it’s like to face down Russian tanks rolling through his city: He was a freedom fighter in the short-lived Hungarian Revolution more than 60 years ago.
He was 15.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine last month was a “replay” of what happened in his country in October 1956, when university students protested their country’s pro-Stalinist regime, he said.
The gymnasium — high school — he attended closed, so he and some friends went to downtown Budapest and joined the protest. Mysteriously, he said, the army and police had vanished.
Two days later Soviet tanks arrived, though without infantry support.
“They were like sitting ducks in the streets,” he said.
There was some fighting then, and the tanks withdrew, only to return Nov. 4 … with infantry.
From a vantage point overlooking the airport, Megyeri said, he could see “tanks and tanks” along with troops.
“Tremendous forces,” he said. “Overwhelming.”
With weapons taken from a local police station, he and his friends shot at soldiers marching along beside the tanks.
Sometimes, he said, they stood in the street to do it. Later, when he underwent actual military training, he said he realized, “gee whiz, I did some awfully stupid things. But when you are 15 you don’t think anything will happen.”
Asked if he shot anyone, he said, “I hope so.”
At one point, he said, they took some Soviet soldiers captive. Then, as now, he said, they had been misled about their mission.
Standing next to the Danube River, he asked a prisoner what it was. Egypt had just nationalized the Suez Canal, and the man said the river was the Suez. Megyeri said he slapped him, thinking he wasn’t being serious.
Retaliation by the Soviets against the freedom fighters was devastating — they destroyed the buildings from which they were fired on.
“We had a rough time hiding because every door was closed,” Megyeri said.
In about a week’s time the Soviets had taken over Budapest. Thousands of Hungarians, mostly civilians, died, he said.
Leaving
Spies for the regime were everywhere. Having brandished a weapon against the invaders, he was subject to arrest and, likely, execution, Megyeri said.
He’d already been arrested once, he said, but was released because he could speak Russian.
It was decided that he, his father and his younger brother would go to Austria.
“We did not want to leave Hungary,” he said. “We thought we would just hide out for awhile.”
They paid a guide to sneak them out of the country on Nov. 30; his mother stayed behind to take care of their house and her mother. She never left.
Her letters to him reported that government officials kept visiting her, trying to intimidate her in their effort to track them down.
They spent a week in a camp in Austria before the Irish Red Cross took them to Ireland, where they would live for three years.
“They were wonderful to us,” he said.
He even joined the Ans Forsa — the Irish National Guard — where the young Hungarian man who arrived speaking no English received his training in Gaelic.
Coming to America
His mother had a relative in Logan, West Virginia, which had a population of Hungarians who had emigrated to work in the coal mines, so they relocated again.
In school in Hungary, his indoctrination about the United States focused on the treatment of Blacks, but at home they listened to Radio Free Europe — a jailable offense — and got a different impression.
“We thought America was great,” he said. “That’s why we wanted to come here.”
“I really, really liked West Virginia,” he added. “I was very thankful that she (his mother) arranged for us to come to America. That was a big deal.”
Megyeri graduated from Logan High, where his English teacher used a connection to their congressman to get him a scholarship to George Washington University. He received bachelor’s and law degrees there and later passed the exam for his CPA license.
A 30-year career with the federal government followed — with the Federal Aviation Administration; Florida Congressman Sam Gibbons; the House Committee on the Judiciary; and the Pentagon.
He also spent 30 years as a member of the D.C. National Guard, including a stint guarding the Capitol. He said he was very upset by the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
Going home
Hungary declared an amnesty for the freedom fighters in 1968, and Megyeri returned to his homeland the following year. Unfortunately, his father had passed away having never returned.
He was able to visit his mother and was in a position to support her financially, he said.
It was the year following the invasion of Czechoslovakia by the Soviet Union, Poland, Bulgaria and Hungary. His country’s participation saddened him, he said.
Little had changed in Hungary. On arrival he had to report to the captain of the block on which his mother lived, and every time he visited another city he had to check in at the police station.
People were reluctant to talk to him for fear of triggering a visit from the government, and those who did got one, he said.
Today, the country is controlled by Victor Orban, re-elected a third time just this week. Megyeri said he believes that Orban, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, is trying to set up a dictatorship.
“Hungary will be hurt because of his re-election,” he said.
He said he doesn’t foresee Putin pulling out of Ukraine but said the Ukrainian forces have an advantage the Hungarian freedom fighters didn’t — they’re being armed.
And, he said, “they are ready to fight, thank God.”
Today
Megyeri, now 81, and his wife, Kathy, met at George Washington University. On their first date, she said, they joined a large group of people congregating on the Mall, only to learn it was the March on Washington, at which the Rev. Martin Luther King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Their second date, she said, was at a rally for Arizona Senator and presidential candidate Barry Goldwater, where they met Hillary Rodham, later Clinton.
They split their time between a condo at Jacaranda Trace that they inherited from her father and up north, where he’s a member of the ski patrol at Liberty Mountain Resort in Fairfield, Pennsylvania.
