Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida but the storm did help important water resources, including aquifer levels.
“Hydrologically speaking, it is beneficial to the aquifer, especially as we are going into the dry season,” said Tamera McBride, the hydrological data section manager for the Southwest Florida Water Management District, a group known by the nickname Swiftmud.
An aquifer is an underground layer of rock and sand that holds water. In Southwest Florida, more than 80% of the water supply comes from aquifers, according to Swiftmud.
Water providers, like the city of Venice and the Englewood Water District, draw water from the aquifer, then treat it and send it to customers. Residents with wells at their homes also draw from the aquifer. Other utilities, like those in Charlotte County, DeSoto County and North Port, draw their water mostly from surface sources like the Peace River or Myakkahatchee Creek. Punta Gorda gets much of its water from Shell Creek.
“The water stored in the aquifer is replenished, or recharged, by rainfall,” St. Johns River Water Management District in Northeast Florida stated on its website.
While the state gets around 51 inches of rain each year, not all of the rain reaches the aquifer, the website stated. According to the St. Johns District, 38 inches evaporates or runs off the land into surface waters before getting a chance to soak into the ground.
At the end of September, Swiftmud recorded above normal percentiles for aquifer levels in South Florida, which includes Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
The normal range for aquifer levels is between the 25th and 75th percentile. The percentile compares current aquifer levels to historical levels during the same time of year on a scale of 0-100, the District states.
“For example, if the groundwater level is at the 50th percentile, it means that half of the historical levels for this time of year were higher and half were lower than the current level,” the District stated.
The south region had an above normal percentile of 80 on Sept. 28. The previous week’s percentile was 60.
“You can see there was a jump,” McBride said.
As for rainfall on Sept. 29, the south region had 20.42 inches, according to a District chart.
“All in all, rainfall is beneficial to the aquifer,” she said.
The timing of the hurricane was good in terms of the wet versus dry seasons. McBride said until around mid-August, it had been a “very dry wet season.”
“We were getting to the point where we were concerned,” she said.
In dry seasons, potable water has to be taken from other sources than rain. Since the hurricane, October’s rainfall has been “pretty slim,” McBride said.
“The timing of it (Ian) is nice because here we are leading into the dry season,” McBride said.
