Venice firefighters and police were a huge help keeping public order and delivering hurricane relief supplies after Hurricane Michael made land fall on Oct. 10 in the Panhandle.
Over 1,000 homes in the area are still without power more than four months later, and need help. Some are reportedly living with their families in the woods.
Venice firefighters were recently contacted by the United Cajun Navy to see if Venice can once again deliver supplies for those in need — this time in Cottondale, Fla., and surrounding communities, just west of Marianna, which was devastated by the hurricane.
"The Venice Fire Department's goal is to continue to support those in need and assist them during these difficult times," said Fire Chief Shawn Carvey.
Want to get your hands dirty? The United Cajun Navy is also looking for volunteers to travel to the area and assist with the moving of debris. Those interested in heading north to help should contact Chief Shawn Carvey via email at scarvey@venicegov.com.
Supplies can be dropped off at Fire Station No. 2, 200 N. Grove St., Venice; or Fire Station No. 3, 5300 E. Laurel Rd., Venice.
Any monetary donations should be in check form, made out to “Venice Firefighters Benevolent Fund.” In the memo line, please write “For Hurricane Michael Relief.”
The United Cajun Navy Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Therefore, 100 percent of donations are tax-deductible. Use the EIN number 82-5013897 to claim your tax donation.
Here's a list of supplies that would greatly help out hurricane victims, according to city officials:
• Gift cards for big box stores like Walmart, or prepaid Visa cards are welcome
• Nonperishables, canned and boxed foods
• Drinks of all kinds
• Snacks, pudding, protein bars, jerky, etc.
• Contractor trash bags
• Large trash bags
• Paper towels
• Toilet paper
• Baby diapers, wipes, children’s cold medicine
• Candles
• Mold killer
• Lysol, disinfectants, brooms, buckets, mops
• Laundry soap, dish soap
• Brushes, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant
• Dry shampoo, regular shampoo and conditioner
• Walkers, canes
• Elderly supplies, Depends
• Advil, Band-Aids, adult cold medicine
• Air mattresses, new pillows, blankets
• Donated clothing has to be new (it can be without tags), for kids and seniors all ages and sizes
• Building supplies, generators, grills, tools, batteries, solar lights, flashlights, bug spray
Venice firefighters were deployed on search and rescue operations in the Florida Panhandle in October as part of a Region 6 strike team to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
Venice Police were also deployed to assist the Blountstown Police Department, an agency devastated by H. Michael. VPD also organized a supplies drive and delivered them in the aftermath of H. Michael.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.