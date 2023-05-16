Community Needs Assessment

The Sarasota County Long Term Recovery Group will conduct a series of community needs assessments to help link residents recovering from Hurricane Ian with resources and aid.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY UNITED WAY

VENICE — With hurricane season on the horizon, local aid organizations are seeking to assess how communities are still recovering.

The Sarasota County Long Term Recovery Group recently wrapped up a series of community needs assessments in North Port earlier this month and, according to a Monday press release, will now do the same in Venice.


   
