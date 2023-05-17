VENICE — With hurricane season on the horizon, local aid organizations are seeking to assess how communities are still recovering.
The Sarasota County Long Term Recovery Group recently wrapped up a series of community needs assessments in North Port earlier this month and, according to a Monday news release, will now do the same in Venice.
The community needs assessments will be conducted at South Venice Baptist Church throughout the week.
The Long Term Recovery Group includes organizations such as United Way of South Sarasota County, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, and Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast.
The coalition also includes larger group like World Renew Disaster Services, the Salvation Army, and Volunteer Florida, as well as FEMA and local city governments.
“Sarasota County residents can meet one-on-one with the World Renew team to discuss their needs and complete a 30-45 minute survey to help us better understand the needs of those impacted by the hurricane,” the news release read.
Meetings will only be conducted for in-person, walk-in settings. Local residents will need proof of residency and a photo ID.
The press release noted that individual aid is not guaranteed; however, they stress that assessing existing needs in the community is “a crucial step” in linking communities with “the resources and support they need.”
Those interested in taking part in the assessments and seeking aid can visit South Venice Baptist Church, located at 3167 Englewood Road, through Friday, May 19.
Assessments will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and then from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Questions about attending the meetings can be directed to Iris Quintana of South Sarasota County United Way, who can be reached at (941) 484-4811 (extension 108) or via email at Iquintana@uwssc.org.
