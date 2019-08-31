By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Staff Writer
ENGLEWOOD — Walter Fisher ordered four generators, but then received calls for six more.
Fisher, the manager of Gulf Coast Hardware in Englewood, does all he can to fulfill customer requests and the high demand of supplies before a hurricane threat.
On Thursday morning, he ordered the extra generators, which were immediately put on a tractor trailer in South Carolina and on the way to Englewood.
However, once Hurricane Dorian passes, customers who buy generators there should be ready to keep them in their garages. The 70-year-old hardware store rules specifically state there are no returns on hurricane supplies.
“People try to return everything after a hurricane,” Fisher said. “They ask for their money back for water, batteries, flashlights, hammers, nails, everything. We can’t take it all back. We spend thousands to get these items in before the storm. That means some supplies are being shipped overnight to help our customers.”
Fisher said before Hurricane Irma hit in 2017, the store stayed open hours longer than usual to help customers. After the storm, a nearby roof damaged a power pole, causing the store to lose power.
“We ran a generator so we could get the office powered up so we could get our orders out for more supplies,” Fisher said. “We were using flashlights at the cash registers to ring up our customers. During this time, we had people who were trying to bring back hammer drills, fasteners and gas cans. We spent $8,000 to $10,000 for these supplies. We can’t take them back.”
Hardware stores aren’t the only place customers return items to after a storm. Grocery stores are hit with returns as well. However, those returns are often donated to local food pantries.
At Publix, customers can return or exchange almost any item at just about any time with a receipt. However, after hurricanes, Publix and other grocers encourage customers to donate unwanted hurricane food supplies to local pantries.
Many local store policies say nonperishable items such as water and batteries can be returned to shelves. However, perishable goods and food cannot be restocked because the stores don’t know where these items have been stored.
According to Publix, the store has a perishable recovery program for the bakery, meat, seafood and produce departments. Those goods are donated to local food banks.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.