By GREG GILES
News Editor
A Sarasota man was arrested for a hit-and-run on Interstate 75 back in February that killed a man.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the suspect crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by a Venice woman on Feb. 27, around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 2020 on I-75.
The suspect’s Ford pickup then veered onto the shoulder where it hit a Toyota RAV4, driven by Jorge Quezada, 75, that had pulled off the highway. Quezada was standing by the passenger side of his vehicle when the car and he were struck.
The suspect went on to hit a Department of Transportation power box, but managed to flee the scene. His truck was later found on SR 681 and impounded.
After a several month investigation, on Aug. 19, Troopers arrested driver Robert J. Herrera, 28, for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, and booked him into the Sarasota County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.