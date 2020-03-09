SARASOTA - A multi-vehicle crash has slowed down Interstate 75 northbound near Mile Marker 209 in Sarasota, authorities reported early Monday. 

According to media reports, the crash involved at least three vehicles, including a concrete truck.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one lane is open.

"Please avoid this area of the interstate if possible," it said in a social media post at about 8:30 a.m. 

