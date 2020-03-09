SARASOTA - A multi-vehicle crash has slowed down Interstate 75 northbound near Mile Marker 209 in Sarasota, authorities reported early Monday.
According to media reports, the crash involved at least three vehicles, including a concrete truck.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one lane is open.
"Please avoid this area of the interstate if possible," it said in a social media post at about 8:30 a.m.
