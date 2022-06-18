VENICE — After a month’s delay, the Planning Commission will consider three applications related to a proposed hotel south of East Laurel Road and east of I-75 next week.
The items were continued at the Commission’s May 17 meeting and pulled from the agenda for the June 7 meeting.
Hotel 75 Investments LLC is proposing a five-story building with 101 rooms, a breakfast area, a patio, an outdoor pool and a barbecue area.
It’s seeking approval of a site-and-development plan as well as special exception and conditional use applications.
The special exception request includes two items: to allow a hotel in the Commercial, General zoning district and to reduce the width of parking spaces from 10 feet to 9 feet.
The conditional use application is to allow an extra 4.76 feet of height above the 35-foot limit. A maximum of 50 extra feet could be requested.
A 106-room hotel had been approved in 2008 but the approval has expired, according to the staff report. That approval was for a height of 58.5 feet — which allowed five stories as the city measured height then — and 9-foot parking spaces.
Other business
The Commission will also take another look at the site-and-development plan for a Circle K convenience store with gas pumps at the southwest corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads.
Commission members indicated support for the project at their June 7 meeting except for a deceleration lane on Pinebrook leading to an entrance into Plaza Venezia, with a right turn onto a road leading to the store.
Sarasota County had rejected an entrance directly to the store because it would be too close to the intersection, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said.
The commissioners were concerned about the safety of the applicant’s proposal, especially if it’s used by fuel trucks, and because it relied on an easement to cross a separate piece of property.
A petition to rezone a 60-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Knights Trail and Gene Green roads is on the agenda as well.
CSP-Grand Oaks Venice Land I LLC and the Edwards Family Partnership are seeking to convert the land from Sarasota County Open-Use Estate to Venice Commercial, General and Commercial, Intensive.
The final agenda item is an application for a variance at 239 Pensacola Road. Owners Greg and Joy Oldfield want approval of a driveway with its center closer than 20 feet to a property line.
They had their driveway widened for handicap access without a permit and need the variance to get an after-the-fact permit issued.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Avenue. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
