You, my dear readers, have flooded me, and I couldn’t be more appreciative.
Three months ago, I wrote a column on this very page, asking for your photos, news tips and press releases in my efforts as the new editor of the Venice Gondolier.
Almost right away, I started receiving photos of community events, kids at birthday parties, local residents at cool vacation spots, you name it.
And then somebody started a fun little trend. A local resident sent me three artsy photos of benches along waterways in our area. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one who loved those bench photos.
Soon, several other residents took their own cool bench photos — and I still get one here and there to this day. I love it.
Still Need Photos
I still need your photos of local life, from birthdays to parties to vacations. If friends or relatives visit, take a photo and surprise them later when you show them the photo in the paper. Just e-mail me the photos and the captions at: rdupont@VeniceGondolier.com
Are You “Following” Us?
OK, this is where I get to boast. On Facebook, the Venice Gondolier and our sister papers have a total of nearly 100,000 followers. That’s stunning.
If you haven’t had a chance, please follow us.
If you’re on Twitter, you should know that every single story we publish gets a post on Twitter — every story. You can follow us on Twitter at: @VeniceGondolier
And then, finally, there is our rejuvenated Instagram account. We regularly upload some of the coolest photos in our paper, including photos from our readers. You can follow us on Instagram at: @Venice_Gondolier
”History” is Coming
Starting Saturday, you will see the first of many stories about the history in this area and how the city is in the early stages of guidelines that could better preserve history.
But there is the real question of, “Can a city do too much to try to preserve history?” It’s a complicated question with many answers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.