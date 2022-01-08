I always have a purpose when I travel. Most often it is because I am going somewhere special, although my special may not be anyone else’s special.
London is my most favorite foreign destination. One year I managed to go there three times: three different seasons — early spring, early fall and just before Christmas.
That enabled me to see Primroses in bloom on a street lined with palaces in Knightsbridge in the spring; arrive at Victoria Station by train from the Chunnel after spending a night on the famous Venice-Simplon Orient Express from Verona, Italy that summer and then finally — Harrod’s when it was decorated to the 9s for Christmas.
I found a Harrod’s tote bag featuring ice skaters and bought a few Harrod’s ornaments for my Christmas tree. Best of all — afternoon tea three times, including twice at Brown’s Hotel, which is absolutely the very best place in my opinion.
But not one of those trips included anything like what my friend Judy Allen of Venice did on three trips last year.
Thanks to COVID-19, which disrupted three planned trips during the past year, she ended up going on a safari in Kenya in September, a river cruise from Paris to Normandy in October and finally, in December, a trip to the Galapagos.
Three trips such as these would be special in themselves but she made each one more special not only for herself but for her sister Susan Ackley, who lives in Indianapolis, her sister’s son-in-law Aaron Michael and me.
Her vacation in Africa included an excursion to the David Sheldrake Wildlife Trust, which has a mission “to conserve, preserve and protect wildlife.”
It seems that her sister had adopted a baby elephant there for her two grandsons, ages 9 and 10, and one half. Judy went there, took a photo of the orphaned elephant, Rokka, and learned its history from someone at the Trust.
“We named the calf Rokka, a nod to the area where she was rescued along the Tiva River,” the spokesman said. “She is an extremely spunky little girl, even now that she is fully settled in her new home, despite the fact that she is one of the youngest members of our neonate herd. Rokka marches around with the bearing of an elephant twice her size.
“This determination undoubtedly helped her survive during her lonely time on the Tiva. Shortly after her rescue, the decayed carcasses of three poached elephants were discovered. It is very possible that one of them was Rokka’s mother.”
The photo of Rokka reminded me of the super intelligence of elephants, which is why they were such excellent circus performers. Now retired because of so-called animal right societies, the former Ringling circus elephants are living in Polk County on a site funded by the Ringling Circus.
And while I know they are well cared for, I am sad that they no longer have the mental stimulation of performing. Time will tell if they miss show business so much that their lives are shortened.
Saddest of all is that money donated to some of these organizations is used only for publicity stunts and not to actually protect the animals.
Fortunately, that is not true of our local humane societies, which use virtually every penny for the care and feeding of animals in need of homes. St. Francis and Suncoast Humane Society come to mind as two organizations that really care about animals and their care.
Sorry for the digression, but I care about animals and also have learned an awful lot about circuses while here in the former home of The Greatest Show on Earth, which wintered here form 1960 to 1992 and also was home to Clown College from 1968 to about 1996 in the only arena ever built anywhere in the U.S. by a circus and not just any circus but the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Back to Judy. On a river cruise from Paris to Normandy in October, Judy was able to do something special for her sister’s son-in-law, Aaron Michel.
His grandfather, Alvin B. Norman, is one of soldiers still missing from the battle at Normandy. Judy was able to locate his name in the American cemetery there.
“His name is etched in the wall in the Garden of the Missing,” Judy said. “Hailing from California, he was listed as Second Lieutenant, 41 Infantry, 2 Armored Division.”
At the famous beach, she gathered sand and placed it in a small glass jar labeled “D-Day Normandy, 6 June, 1944” in pewter.
Her sister is making Aaron a book chronicling his grandfather’s life. It will be given to Aaron this month for his birthday.
“I am thrilled and honored that some of my trip photos will be included in the book,” she said. “The sand bottle is also part of the gift.”
In December, Judy embarked on one more adventure — to the Galapogos Islands in Ecuador, one of the most special destinations in the world.
To preserve its ecosystems, there is limited access to the islands, which are inhabited by creatures not found elsewhere.
My daughter and I were fortunate enough to go there several years ago. In addition to the blue-footed boobies found on a few of the islands, we saw orange crabs and black Marine iguanas on another island, giant tortoises on Espanola island and, the most famous tortoise of all, the late Lonesome George, at the Darwin Research Centre on Santa Cruz Island.
He was thought to be more than 150 years old when he died on June 24, 2012 , the last of his species. The remains were flown to the Museum of Natural History in New York City, where its body was eventually restored to its natural shape and painted.
I understand why scientists wanted to preserve George but not why they chose to paint the tortoise.
While on that special adventure, Heidi and I lived aboard the 20-passenger Letty, were provided with wet suits for excursions, three meals daily plus snacks after expeditions, evening lectures and more.
There were two guides for our twice-daily excursions, evening briefings, and rubber zodiacs to take us to our daily destinations. Kayaks and snorkeling gear were also provided.
We stayed at the Hotel Oro Verde in Guayaquil before and after our cruise on the Letty. That gave us a view of city life in Ecuador, which was very different from our shipboard experience in those special islands.
When we left the airport on San Cristobal Island to fly to Guayaquil, our guides from the Letty went with us and even helped us to get a special turtle stamp in our passports.
The one thing I failed to get was a good photo of the Letty. Judy’s trip was land-based but with many excursions to various islands. While she was on San Cristobal Island, returning from a boating excursion at the town of Puerto Baqerizo Moreno (the capital of the Galapagos Province of Ecuador), Judy saw the Letty,
“There she was! Right in front of us and I got the picture.” she said.
And now, all these years later, I have the perfect picture for the cover of the book I have yet to make about that wonderful adventure. I have countless other photos and at least five articles I wrote about the trip for the Gondolier so, one of these weekends, I will get to work and finally do that book.
Thank you, Judy! The photo rekindled all sorts of good memories of what has to be one of the very best and most unusual cruises that Heidi and I have experienced.
Running a close second to that trip was a cruise of the Adriatic and Mediterranean aboard Windsurf, the largest sail-operated passenger ship in the world, with five giant electrically operated sails.
We sailed from that other Venice to the Isle of Robb and Dubrovnik, Yugoslavia, then to the island of Corfu, in Greece, Messina, Sicily, Amalfi, Italy from which we went to Pompeii and then back on board, sailed to Rome and our flight home.
At one point, we sailed strictly under sail power for two hours in the Mediterranean.
And now I live in the most beautiful and culturally rich city in America, with the most giving and intelligent citizens and I have the best job in the world for me.
Where else can I work with and meet such interesting and kind people?
