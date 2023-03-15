VENICE — City arborist Jim Yelverton has a plan to help replace some of the tree canopy lost to Hurricane Ian last year.
The hurricane claimed some 2% of the canopy, he told the City Council Tuesday.
It took out about 20-30 trees in the Monty Andrews Arboretum in West Blalock Park, he said, and about 100 in parks overall, he said.
His plan has four points, he said:
1. Using the city’s tree mitigation fund, supplemented by a grant, to plant about 70 trees, mainly in parks.
Developers pay into the fund in lieu of replacing trees removed during construction.
2. If there’s money left, starting an adopt-a-tree program in which the city would plant a tree in the right of way in front of private property, with the agreement of the property owner to maintain it.
“That’s a good way to get street trees in, which are probably the most important trees we plant,” he said.
3. Continuing the city’s tree giveaway program, which he’ll tie to Earth Day this year, because Arbor Day has passed.
4. Restarting the memorial tree program in the arboretum. It had been suspended when there was no more room to plant them, but Ian made room.
None of the plan involves tax money, he said.
“We won’t do anything we don’t have tree mitigation money to do,” he said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council:
• Approved the purchase of the 2.33-acre parcel at 252 Seaboard Ave. from Argos Ready Mix LLC for $1.4 million.
• Heard a presentation from John Holic and Melinda Short, of the Venice Yacht Club, on its Roberts Bay Artificial Reef Project.
• Swore in new Venice Police Officer Gerald Miehle and Police Officer Rodrigo Morales on his promotion to sergeant.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” header.
