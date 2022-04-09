SARASOTA — One idea for criminal justice reform is to have eligible people go through a pre-arrest program for nonviolent misdemeanors.
If someone is pulled over for driving with a suspended license, a pre-arrest program could divert the person from being arrested. Therefore, the person would avoid having a record follow them for life.
A group of congregants across Sarasota County have been discussing a free adult civil citation program with State Attorney Ed Brodsky.
However, the cost of the program has caused long discussions.
Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity held an annual assembly Tuesday night seeking justice with a focus to stop “criminalizing poverty.”
“We just don’t want a system in Sarasota where rich people can pay to get out of jail and poor people cannot,” said Bishop Kenneth Ellis, with Life Impact Church International.
Made up of 20 congregations, SURE wants an adult civil citation program for people who commit nonviolent misdemeanors.
Instead of diversion programs, which are implemented by different agencies within the county, the citation program would be pre-arrest. Therefore, a criminal record would be avoided.
SURE is asking for a free program to “make sure it is fair for everyone,” Ellis said.
The organization invited Brodsky to continue the discussion about the program and to ask for it to be free.
While he did not agree on a free program, Brodsky said he was in favor of implementing an Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion.
“I think it can add some value to our community,” Brodsky said.
He mentioned the goal would be to identify low-level and nonviolent misdemeanor offenders that are eligible. It would then be treated civilly through the program.
“We want to help them (offenders) avoid the stigmas that are associated with having an arrest record,” he said.
Brodsky recognized that having a criminal record can prohibit people from being able to pursue careers, college, the military and even housing.
“We do see these are barriers for future success in life,” Brodsky said.
Since Brodsky agrees with the program, he said his office will continue discussions with SURE about the costs of it.
However, Ellis said SURE was not pleased with the outcome of the meeting.
“We did walk away knowing we are not going to stop,” Ellis said. “We are going to continue to fight for the people in Sarasota.”
A sliding scale fee solution has been mentioned in prior discussions with Brodsky, who said it will be one of the possibilities in the continued talks.
“We are in favor of that (a sliding scale), but have no idea what it would look like,” Ellis said.
But Brodsky said any pre-arrest program would be as a service of his office, which does not have any additional funding or positions for it.
After around two years of discussion on the program, the resolution will continue to be discussed between SURE and Brodsky’s office.
“I think they are criminalizing poverty, and we just want to turn that around,” Ellis said.
