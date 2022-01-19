If you are ready to fill out your N400 application, you will want to register for LVSSC’S (Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County) free 4-week Zoom citizenship class with Carol Burns.
The class consists of 4 easy-to-remember sessions to prepare you for U.S. citizenship in a visual and memorable way. Pictures and verbal hints help you learn the best answers to the civics portion of the USCIS naturalization test.
Zoom classes will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Jan 22, 29, Feb 5 and Feb. 12.
This program was developed by Professor Emeritus Carol Burns to help students prepare for the 100-Question USCIS Naturalization Test in an easy-to-understand way. Students can practice by using: https://bit.ly/3tFtLf8
Weekly Class Format
9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. — Focus on Civics.
10 a.m.-10:20 a.m. — Prepare the N400 form.
10:20 a.m.-11 a.m. — Preparing for the interview.
Jan. 22 — U.S. Geography, Symbols & Holidays, Native Americans, Pilgrims, Revolution & Independence, The Constitution.
Jan. 29 — The Three Branches of Government, The 1800s, Expansion, Slavery, the Civil War.
Feb. 5 — Civil Rights, the 1900s, Rights and Responsibilities, Things That May Change.
Feb. 12 — Test review and focus on the interview.
Class is limited to those who are ready to fill out the N400 form and want more information on how to prepare for the test and interview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.