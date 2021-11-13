Performances Early in the Pandemic

Social distance seating was the rule this past summer at the Asolo’s outdoor theater on the front steps of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. As the winter season gets under way, performances and special programs are moving inside to the Mertz and Cook Theatres.

Live, indoor performances are back at Asolo Repertory Theatre and so, too, is the IllumiNation Series.

In this series, take a deeper look at the social, political and cultural themes threaded throughout the season’s productions, examining issues of race, gender, identity and cultural intersection.

Discuss art and activism while connecting with the community. These dynamic conversations invite all to the table and challenge us to reflect upon our past and present in hopes of a more inclusive future.

Tickets and Shows

Get four shows for the price of three. Save 25 percent off the regular ticket price. The package includes:

• “Hair” on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.;

• “Grand Horizons” on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.;

• “Our Town” on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.; and,

• “The Great Leap” on Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m.

In addition to tickets to these four performances, the series includes pre-show receptions and post-performance community conversations. (Note: Due to COVID safety protocols, these activities are subject to change.)

For tickets or more information, contact the box office at 941-351-8000 or send email to: patronservice@asolo.org.

Asolo Rep performs in the Mertz Theatre within the FSU Center for the Performing Arts at 5555 North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

