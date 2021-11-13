Social distance seating was the rule this past summer at the Asolo’s outdoor theater on the front steps of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. As the winter season gets under way, performances and special programs are moving inside to the Mertz and Cook Theatres.
Live, indoor performances are back at Asolo Repertory Theatre and so, too, is the IllumiNation Series.
In this series, take a deeper look at the social, political and cultural themes threaded throughout the season’s productions, examining issues of race, gender, identity and cultural intersection.
Discuss art and activism while connecting with the community. These dynamic conversations invite all to the table and challenge us to reflect upon our past and present in hopes of a more inclusive future.
Tickets and Shows
Get four shows for the price of three. Save 25 percent off the regular ticket price. The package includes:
• “Hair” on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.;
• “Grand Horizons” on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.;
• “Our Town” on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.; and,
• “The Great Leap” on Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m.
In addition to tickets to these four performances, the series includes pre-show receptions and post-performance community conversations. (Note: Due to COVID safety protocols, these activities are subject to change.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.