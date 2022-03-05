It’s a jungle out there — a stunningly beautiful and artfully designed jungle.
That might sum up the Venice Area Garden Club’s 33rd tour but there is far more to see and even to purchase on this year’s tour. Tours have benefited countless scholarship students over the years as well as the city itself.
This year’s event includes six destinations. Four feature special garden-related items for sale, from plants to containers and other related items. The sixth site, a “Secret Garden Shop” offering some 3,000 bromeliads, is rarely open to the public.
That plus the third and the fifth site have decorative items to enhance any garden. The club’s annual plant sale is at the fourth site. Be sure you have cargo space in your vehicle.
Some of the garden paths are made of brick, but most are covered in pebbles. Nearly all the gardens have various levels plus occasional steps here and there and/or inclines. Wear sturdy walking shoes and bring along a bottle of water.
Use your GPS and/or the helpful maps on the back of the ticket to plan your adventure. As tour sites are open both Friday and Saturday, you might visit some sites on Friday and others on Saturday.
Garden one, owned by Jim and Susan Jackman at 1720 Hidden Pines Way in Nokomis, has a canopy of old oaks and a variety of fishtail, foxtail and traveler palms, banana trees, bromeliads and more but also a bit of lawn, which is absent from gardens two and three.
Do not rush through Garden Two, next door at 1730 Hidden Pines Way. It is owned by Greg and Susan Vine, Venice High graduates and longtime movers and shakers of Venice.
Greg is responsible for starting VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.) and the Urban Forest (on the east side of the Intracoastal) to which he has donated more than 72,000 hours over the years.
The Vine’s property must represent nearly as many hours for its flora and fauna, koi ponds, walkways, fire pit and so much more that enhance the site.
Sadly, otters raided the koi pond recently as they did some five years ago. The otters must wait until the fish are a certain size before they feast. Vine had to replace the koi before the tour and hoped that they, too, would not become otter food.
Among the greenery are wild coffee plants, banana trees, mango trees, avocado trees, the pond, a fire pit and a large backyard patio where one can kick back and enjoy the tropical paradise that surrounds the house.
Vine planned to mark the suggested route through the garden for tour-goers. Be sure to see the “gutter chain” at the right-hand corner of the garage.
Inspired by some seen in Europe it is more ornate than the ones seen at the Japanese-designed Morikami Gardens in Delray.
Garden three, 1400 Macintosh Blvd., Nokomis, is home to professional landscape designer Todd Foster and his wife, Slavka, a talented potter.
Her work includes hanging planters perfect for this tropical setting. The site offers many plants and other items one might discover in Bali or Thailand plus more examples of Slavka’s work along its twisting and turning path.
Her work will be for sale during the tour.
Several koi in the Foster’s pond seem to be protected by a metal-sculpted crane although a wall-hung Buddha nearby might also look out for the fish.
At this site there will be some parking in the back of the house in addition to on-street parking. Wear sturdy walking shoes, especially for homes two and three.
Home four, at 1225 East Gate Drive, owned by Laurence and Nancy Parrott, is the site of the garden club’s plant sale. Enjoy its serene setting beneath several towering oak trees and along an especially scenic portion of Hatchett Creek.
Save this site for last for the good of any plants you purchase.
Garden embellishments are to be found at Garden 5 at 408 Bailey Road in Venice. Len and Debbie Marucci create aluminum and other metal sculptures, ranging from colorful geckos that happily climb walls and fences to fanciful orbs and large aluminum sculptures of stylized trees and flowers.
Appropriate to any garden is St. Francis, also crafted in aluminum. The creations, all designed by Debbie, a retired art teacher from Youngstown, with welding by Len, also are available.
Debbie’s work also may be seen in Sarasota at the Marietta Museum of Art and Whimsy, on North Tamiami Trail, south of The Ringling.
Garden six, at 973 Dirt Road, Venice is not a home garden but the site of an international mail-order source of some 3,000 bromeliads and Donna’s Secret Garden Shop. Both are rarely open to the public. (Consider that a plant so prolific in Venice might work well in a Florida friendly garden.)
Tour-goers will see wild coffee plants, incredible staghorn ferns, koi ponds (at least one with koi that come when signaled by the owner who stamps his feet at the pond’s edge), all manner of bird houses and hand-thrown ceramic planters and even small ceramic hearts.
Most every garden features a staghorn fern but garden four, 1225 East Gate Drive, owned by Lawrence and Nancy Parrott, has possibly the largest specimen in the area.
It has been mounted on a pedestal rather than installed in any of their gigantic oak trees.
The Parrots purchased the site for those oak trees and its setting along Hatchett Creek, not for the house, which they immediately tore down and replaced.
Working with landscape architect Todd Foster, they have a garden that is both stunning and manageable, leaving time to enjoy the setting and their hot tub.
This garden proves the value of working with a professional landscape designer, especially one whose expertise lends itself to tropical gardens. Tulips and daffodils and petunias do not thrive here in Zone 10, although petunias may survive for a few weeks.
Plants that do thrive in this area will be for sale at the Parrot’s, which also is the site of the annual Garden Club Plant Sale. The Parrot’s property has a plaque identifying it as a certified Wildlife Habitat.
Michaels’ Bromeliads and Donna’s Secret Garden Shop (off Jacaranda on Dirt Road) feature more than 3,000 bromeliads, which it sells internationally. (Consider that a plant that is so prolific locally might be one any Venice-area gardener should consider.)
That is Garden 6 on the tour. Keep it in mind as you visit the other five private gardens. As sites four, five and six, have so many wonderful items for sale, touring in a car or truck with empty cargo space might be a good idea.
You might find something you can’t live without for your home garden. A Gold or Platinum Amex card could be another handy accessory.
Considering all the new homeowners here from the north, this garden tour is most timely. In a few months, northern gardeners will be planting petunias and so many other plants that thrive in zones four and five but will die of the heat here in zone 10.
There is much to be learned on this tour.
The tour also is timely for those who care about conserving water, something that is becoming increasingly valuable with the plethora of new home construction.
Bring your camera and your note pad. There will be garden club members on site at each of the gardens. They will be happy to share their knowledge and most of all, to welcome you into their club.
As usual, there will be plenty of plants to buy (sites four and six) as well as garden ornaments (sites three and five).
Unless you have grown up in Zones 9-11, Venice Area Garden Club membership could be one of your best Florida investments.
Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11-12. This is an open air event. Masks will be appreciated, as will social distancing.
Tour tickets are available for $25 cash or check (no credit cards) per person from club members, at any of the gardens on the tour and at the following locations: Celebration Corner as 303A Venice Avenue (941-484-2206); Classic Creations in Diamonds and Gold Inc., 3389 South Tamiami trail (941-497-6331); Collector’s Gallery & Framery, 114 S. Nokomis Ave. (941-488-3029);
Deborah’s Quilt Basket, 337 W. Venice Ave. (941-488-6866); Down Island Way Boutique, 225 W. Miami Ave. (941-451-9668); Medical Dept. Store, Venice Pines, 1180 Jacaranda Blvd. (941-497-2273); and Village Pharmacy of Nokomis (941-488-8800).
The homes are at 1720 Hidden Pines Way, Nokomis, 34275; 1730 Hidden Pines Way, Nokomis, 34275; 1400 Mackintosh Blvd., Nokomis 34275 (ceramic planters); 1225 East Gate Drive (plant sale at this location); 408 Bailey Road, Venice 34285 (metal sculpture for garden and elsewhere); and 973 Dirt Road, Venice, 34292 (Bromeliads and Donna’s Secret Garden Shop).
The plant sale is open to the public. No ticket is needed.
Consider that the gardens are not wheelchair accessible and may be challenging for those with walkers and even canes. Parking also may be at a distance from some sites depending on how the tour-goers pace themselves.
Proceeds from the tour benefit the beautification of Venice, Scholarships and programs and other community activities. The club is a 501C3 not-for-profit organization.
Learn more at venicegardenclub.com
