Karen Peres, originally from Ecuador, entertained the group, singing and playing popular tunes on the piano at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County. She is proud of her achievement learning English.
(From left) Sue Spade, Gonzalo Pavez, President of the Literacy Volunteer of South Sarasota County Paddy Padmanabhan, Daniela Moreno and Peter Norman enjoy a party of tutors and friends celebrating 40 years in south Sarasota County. Gozalo and Daniela are teachers at the Fred Astaire Studio in Venice. They are also students with the Literacy Volunteers of south Sarasota County.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Verna Silk and Olga Russkikh enjoy their friendship. Olga was Verna’s student and now is a tutor with the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County. Olga’s husband is Verna’s current student.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Karen and David Brigham strike a pose after demonstrating the Argentine Tango at the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County 40th anniversary celebration held at Jacaranda Trace.
Answering the phone can be a scary problem if you do not speak English. It is one of the reasons the tutors with the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County are important.
The group celebrated their 40th anniversary serving the non-English speaking residents of this community with a party at Jacaranda Trace.
President of the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County Paddy Padmanabhan welcomed about 75 tutors, friends and students to the party. Vice president of the LVSSC, Sue Spade, gave a history of the group.
Among the tutors on hand was Joe Giorgianni, an occasional columnist with the Venice Gondolier, and Nancy Pike, former Venice Librarian who serves on the board.
Joe Pokorney and Judith McGinty are tutors and former board members.
The event included music by Karen Peredes from Ecuador. Showcasing their talents were Polina Belyanskaya, Karen and David Bridegam and Daniela Morno and Gonzalez Povez.
Harry Avalyan prepared a video of idioms like, “I’m in the middle of something. Can you please hold your horses?”
The anniversary party celebrated success. In learning English, people can get a job, driver’s license and apply for American citizenship.
The Literacy Volunteers have a Speaker’s Bureau. Call Paddy Padmanabhan 973-204-7637. The group needs tutors, especially in North Port. Visit:
Call 941-861-1320 in North Port and 941-861-1352 in Venice.
“Tutors don’t just teach English but a way of life in America,” said Peter Norman Venice coordinator. All are invited to join the literacy team.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Verna Silk. This terrific senior knows how to celebrate each day. She volunteers with the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County and several different venues.
Over the years, she has been one of the regulars with the HVV Hospital Volunteers of Venice. You have seen her at the Venice Theatre, the Venice Performing Arts Center and the Venice Art Center.
When she is not volunteering, Verna enjoys the fun things in town like receptions at the Art Center and craft and fine art shows. She was a Senior Circle regular.
Verna likes travel and have fun with her granddaughter and is eagerly awaiting a new great-grandchild. Verna has a kind gentle heart and no matter what forks in her road she may face, Verna always sees a silver lining.
Verna Silk is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist with the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
