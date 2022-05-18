SARASOTA — Sunday, May 22, the Impact Theatre will host its inaugural Town Hall Gathering, where “Agents of Impact” will showcase their interpretations of local African American elders and Holocaust survivor’s stories through a medley of art, music, poetry, dance and theater.
The event follows a series of interviews that were conducted between 13 Jewish and Black high school students last month, where Holocaust survivors and Black elders who lived in the segregated South share their personal experiences of suffering from oppression, segregation, and persecution.
The students (best known as “Agents of Impact”) will recap their elder’s stories at the event, and express what they’ve learned from those stories, including what course of action they plan to take as a result.
Inspired by the relationship between Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, Impact Theatre seeks to create “Agents of Impact” by connecting survivors of the Holocaust and segregated South with tomorrow’s champions for peace and social justice.
Community partners leading Impact Theatre’s initiative are The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, Temple Sinai, and Newtown Alive.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
The Impact Theatre’s “Agents of Impact” will be showcasing their interpretations of local African American elders and Holocaust survivors’ stories through a medley of music, art, poetry, dance, and theater.
