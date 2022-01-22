VENICE — The Venice Area Board of Realtors (VABR) has a new 2022 president, Jo-Anne Sckowska with Michael Saunders and Company.
“I am going to lead the ship this year,” Sckowska said.
Since being a member of VABR since 1979, Sckowska was prepared and ready for her new role.
“Obviously, I love what I do or I couldn’t do this,” she said.
Before going into real estate, Sckowska had a 7.5-year career in nuclear medicine before leaving to raise a family away from the radiation contact.
Her parents had a real estate office in Clearwater and encouraged Sckowska to go into real estate.
“In one year, I actually matched my income as a nuclear medicine tech,” Sckowska said. “Just took off from there and never looked back.”
Despite being in the business for many years, she said it still excites her with pricing houses, seeing how the market is going, and helping people buy their houses.
But of course being in the business for awhile, “I’ve seen everything over the years,” she said.
She mentioned the high interest rates, the crash, 9/11 and how it affected everything, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.
With her extensive experience, she is ready to lead the board with over 1,000 members.
As president, Sckowska will attend different national and state meetings, including the Florida Association of Realtors.
From these meetings, she will bring back information and keep the Venice area members up to date.
Sckowska will also try to attend each of the several committees within the board and she wants to continue the education programs provided by the board “to make the agents’ lives easier.”
“I’m proud to lead the board,” Sckowska said. “I have good support to help be out.”
She mentioned the board also oversees fundraisers to raise money for various local charities, nonprofits and scholarships for students.
“We are very proud we can give back to this glorious community that we live in,” she said.
‘New normal’ of real estate
Since Sarasota and Charlotte counties, combined, is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, Sckowska said, it was “insane” being a real estate agent during this growth.
“This is like the new normal,” Sckowska said.
But with the pandemic affecting supplies, it makes for a high-priced market.
“Prices, in my opinion, will continue to climb until all of that levels and there is enough supply for everybody,” she said.
Sckowska does not believe there will be another crash following, but said the prices will hopefully level off in one or two years.
While new constructions have been delayed due to supply, “the resales has been phenomenal, but there is not enough product there,” Sckowska said.
Despite the higher prices, people still want to come to Venice and are willing to pay, she said.
“You have to remember you want to get your buyers and sellers to both be happy,” Sckowska said.
However, the demographics are slightly changing with this growth.
“We have a lot more younger people coming in, which is wonderful,” she said.
Many families are able to relocate because of the virtual working situations. Sckowska said many of those buyers are looking for bigger houses with home offices.
“We are growing so fast,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.