VENICE — With only a week before the Nov. 3 general election, Ron Turner, supervisor of elections for Sarasota County, announced on Monday more than a dozen polling place changes.
The changes affect thousands of voters throughout Sarasota County, including half the precincts in Venice known for its retirement population.
According to a news statement issued late Monday, the "polling place changes were based on the need for social distancing and safety precautions due to COVID," and because some locations remain unable or unwilling to serve as a polling station for this election due to COVID concerns.
"Affected voters have been mailed two notices before this coming election about these changes, and signs with maps will be located at the former locations on Election Day," according to the statement.
The temporary locations are consistent with most of the temporary polling locations used during the March and August elections.
In South County:
• Precinct 307, Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice, is moving to Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Ave, Venice.
• Precinct 519, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, and Precinct 521, Country Club Estates, 700 Waterway, Venice, are moving to Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. South, Venice.
• Three precincts are moving to Woodmere Park. Precinct 321, Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice; Precinct 525, Lift Church, 695 Center Road, Venice; and Precinct 541, New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, are moving to Woodmere Park at 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
• Precinct 543, Alameda Isles, 1 Alameda Grande, Englewood, is moving to Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, Englewood.
In North County:
• Precinct 135, St. Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota, is moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
• Precinct 213, Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, is moving to St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive, Sarasota.
• Precinct 217, Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, is moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota.
• Precinct 303, St. Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota, is moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
• The following five precincts are moving to Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota:
Precinct 415, St. Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Road, Sarasota.
Precinct 417, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road, Sarasota.
Precinct 423, Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota.
Precinct 425, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road, Sarasota.
Precinct 429, Venetian Park Estates, 8885 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
