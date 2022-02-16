At Asolo Rep, the rep season is in full swing with "Our Town" open and continuing in repertory through March 26. "Grand Horizons" is open and continuing in repertory through April 1, and as of this past Friday, "The Great Leap" is open and playing through April 2.
"The Great Leap" is written by Lauren Yee and directed at Asolo Rep by Vanessa Stalling. It features a four-person cast and TV-screen set offering a vignette of a family dilemma involving a young Chinese man named Manford (Glenn Obrero) who would not likely be a basketball star; Saul (Gregg Weiner), the outspoken loud-mouth coach of a university basketball team not likely to recruit him; Manford's Chinese father Wen Chang (Greg Watanabe) and Connie (Helen Joo Lee), Manfred's sister.
Although the set by Arnel Sanciano and lighting by Keith Parham have us watching the big screen from our theater seats, the story involves a future big game between that university team and a Chinese team -- in the days when riots in Tiananmen Square were normal.
Not normal is this short guy's obsession to be on the university team, at least until we learn that he has an ulterior motive.
And while he would not be Olympic basketball material given his diminutive height, his drive more than makes up for any lack of stature.
As the coach, Weiner is delightfully obnoxious and condescending in dealing with the pushy "little" guy who really thinks he is good enough to be on the university team.
He has his reasons and while that may not be enough for the coach, his determination and even talent to play in that game have him going to China to play in a game more important than anything happening currently at the Olympics.
The sub stories make this as riveting as the characters, and the set and the lighting serve important roles, as well.
With the Olympics going on currently in China and this country's not necessarily smooth historic relationship with China, "The Great Leap" seems quite timely.
Not quite "The Miracle on Ice" that occurred on the hockey rink at the Lake Placid Olympics in 1980, "The Great Leap is nevertheless a momentous occasion -- at least for this young man and his family.
When he has the chance to make the game-winning shot as the clock ticks its last tock, will he get his real wish? Should he?
"The Great Leap" is in the Mertz Theatre within the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. It will play in rotating repertory through April 2.
For tickets, visit asolo.org or call the box office at 941-351-8000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.