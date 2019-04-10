Mayor John Holic wanted a candid discussion with city advisory boards and he got it Tuesday morning when Bill Ahern, who chairs the Economic Development Advisory Board, recommended disbanding the board.
In a candid assessment, Ahern said the board hasn’t done much, hasn’t received much direction from City Council, and frankly, wasn’t needed at this time.
“The only thing we’ve been asked to comment on was special events fees, comment on the Seaboard (activity) and (look at) red tide and its impact for Venice MainStreet,” Ahern said. “All this is well and good but I ask, what is the return on everyone’s time. What has the board accomplished? Not much. What are our goals? Well, we have none …”
It’s the economyAhern pointed out when the economy is running on all cylinders there really isn’t much need for an economic development board. Besides, he said, there are other organizations that fill the function of supporting the economy, like Sarasota County’s Economic Development Board, and locally Venice MainStreet and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
“When our local economy is going well, there’s little need to ask us for advice. (We’re) less active during a good economy, and more active during a bad economy,” Ahern said. Cities like Sarasota, Naples and Punta Gorda don’t have such an advisory board, he said.
“I personally don’t see much of a need for an Economic Development Advisory Board at this time,” he said. “There’s an abundance of economic development groups serving the city’s needs.”
SuggestionsAlso hampering the board’s effectiveness was the lack of a staff person assigned to work directly with the board and advance its goals on a full time basis.
Meeting every other month was also problematic, he said, since Council might need feedback on a particular issue in a more timely manner.
And the Sunshine Law, he said, made it even more difficult to schedule a meeting with the board and have frank discussions when they meet so infrequently. Ahern apologized to his fellow advisory board members, as they hadn’t had a chance to hear what he was going to present to Council on Tuesday — recommending the demise of the advisory board.
If you’re going to have an EDAB, he suggested, then it should have a representative to foster engagement opportunities on related boards, like Venice MainStreet, and hire a director of development at City Hall serving in more than an advisory capacity.
AlternativesCouncil agreed to put the issue of whether to disband, sunset or even replace the Economic Development Advisory Board with an on-call stakeholder group, on its next agenda. The board meets twice monthly.
“I appreciate your candor,” said Mayor Holic. “Right now, I’d have to agree.”
Council Member Rich Cautero said it may be time to look at other boards, too.
“Maybe we need to reset the policy on them all,” Cautero said. “As I’ve heard so far, it may be that stakeholder groups are more effective rather than having an advisory board that continues with apparently no end. It’s not just the EDAB. It’s many of the boards, excluding the Planning Commission and Code Enforcement Board.”
