A government employee with experience as a small business owner has filed for one of three seats up for election on the Venice City Council.
Debbie Sanacore, 54, is seeking Seat No. 5, currently held by Jeanette Gates, who term limits out in November.
Sanacore has lived in Venice since June 2015, and accepted the position as code enforcement officer two months later.
“I always say to people, if you have concerns you have to step up to the plate and be proactive,” Snacore said. “I had a lot of concerns. Everyone said, well, then why don’t you do it? And here I am.”
Sanacore spent many years as a small business owner, according to a press release, most recently as a photographer with a studio in Venice’s Brickyard Plaza.
Her relevant employment history begins in 1993 with a two-year stint at the Suffolk (New York) County Medical Examiner’s records department.
Sanacore worked for almost a decade in the Town of Huntington in various positions, including Deputy Town Clerk and Legislative Secretary. From 1998-2004 she served as a Hearing Officer for the Department of Public Safety, served on an Accessory Apartment Review Board, and as an Ordinance Inspector and Department Administrator. In these positions she was certified in the International Building Code, and the International Fire Code and worked with the Building, Planning and Zoning Departments on a daily basis, she said.
Over the next decade, Sanancore moved to Atlanta, worked in an orthodontist’s office, and continued honing her photography passion into a business. Eventually, the draw of living in a coastal community became too great. Sanacore and her husband researched where to move and landed in the city of Venice where she learned about a job opening in code enforcement.
She said her code enforcement background in Venice and elsewhere will provide excellent insight to the revision of the Land Development Regulations currently being overhauled, and her small business experience will assist in working with the needs of the small business owner.
“(My) campaign will focus on more efficient and effective government, from growth and development to water quality to fiscal responsibility,” Sanacore said. “I’m running for City Council because I believe that the people of Venice deserve sincere, transparent and effective city government.
“We need to be a responsive government, not a reactive government. It’s time for change and I would like a common sense approach to government. Most important to my campaign are ensuring any growth is sustainable by the infrastructure, neighborhoods are protected, and traffic is mobile, water quality and protection of marine life, and fiscal responsibility,” Sanacore said.
Sanacore lives on the island with her husband. They have six adult children, who live in New York, California and Georgia.
