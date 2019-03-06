The Venice Freedom Boat Club, home base of the national franchise, will have to remove the four boats on a dock next door used for boat storage for the past few years.
That was the ruling by the City of Venice Code Enforcement Board on Thursday.
The business, represented by land use attorney Jeff Boone, argued an alternative interpretation of current codes before the board.
The issue, in this case, involves property at 998 Laguna Drive next to the boat club, which has split zoning. The property in the water, which has a dock, has a Marine Park zoning designation, while the abutting “upland” portion of the property is zoned residential.
Boone essentially argued the commercial property next door was “contiguous” to the dock portion of the neighboring property, and thus qualified as an “upland property” since it touches the property at a single point.
Opposing council said that interpretation was a stretch, even calling it “absurd,” since it could potentially open up all waterfront property to commercial use.
The property owner, John Giglio, admitted he purchased the property for boat storage, but only involved an attorney for the Real Estate closing of the property he purchased in April 2017. He testified he didn’t know it wasn’t zoned for commercial use.
Giglio owns both the 988 Laguna LLC and Freedom Boat Club LLC, technically the state considers the LLCs two separate owners.
John Shamsey, special prosecutor for the city, said the alternative interpretation failed for a number of reasons. One, it has two LLC owners where city rules say the dock and upland portion of the property must be owned by the same entity.
Second, Shamsey said, the property owner admitted using the residential property for commercial use.
“At any point he could have done research that (found) this was residential property. I would think most business people would know there could be some issues there. If he had an attorney, other than a (real estate) closing attorney, that would have been talked about,” Shamsey said.
Jeff Shrum, director of Governmental Services for the City of Venice, said he was concerned should other commercial property owners attempt to purchase neighboring property and simply begin using it without obtaining the appropriate land use applications and permits.
“If you could take the uses from an abutting zoning district and apply that to any other district, that would open the floodgates. MP (Marine Park zoning) is the entire waterway. It’s all abutting,” Shrum said. “I think you are really stretching the intent of the zoning code. The city would look a lot differently today if that was the intent of the code.”
Neighbor John Sorber, who spends much of the year up north, was previously granted “affected party” status, giving him or his attorney, land use attorney Dan Lobeck, the opportunity of questioning all parties involved, shared his frustration with the proceedings.
Before Venice Freedom Boat Club purchased the property, it served as a nice buffer, Sorber said. But things changed.
“The traffic and noise are reducing our property values,” he said.
“I’ve spent over $10,000 to fly down for these hearings. This is the fourth time, and I have done nothing wrong. I’m asking the city to follow its own zoning laws and stop this immediately,” he added.
The Code Board voted 4-1 (two members were absent), siding with the city’s position.
The board determined the property was not zoned for commercial use, and gave the boat club until its next meeting on May 1 to remove the boats from the parcel in question, or face a fine of $250 per day for violating city rules.
