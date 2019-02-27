A favorite shortcut is about to be cut short.
It’s not uncommon for downtown drivers coming on to the island from the Venice Avenue Bridge, or the W. Venice Avenue side street next to the bridge, to drive through the Shell Food Mart parking lot at 116 N. Tamiami Trail as a shortcut to Tampa Avenue on their way to Venice area schools and local businesses.
It’s popular but not legal, and Venice police have been known on occasion to ticket those who try.
So, when owners of the gas station decided to upgrade, the new design was an opportunity to address the shortcut issue. The Florida Department of Transportation weighed in on the solution.
A narrow fuel carrier access route will still allow gas tankers to turn into the station from Tampa Avenue next to a storefront, but the access will be one-way only, exiting onto Venice Avenue, as directed via permit by FDOT.
There will be only one entrance into the station, albeit a wide one, from U.S. 41 Venice Business. Currently there’s two. That’s a safety improvement said officials presenting their plans before the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The Commission recommended approval of the rezoning application, which goes next to City Council for final action. The issue was a little tricky. Owner representatives said gas stations are technically not an allowable use on the property, although that’s what has been on the property since anyone can remember and was grandfathered in. Rezoning the property from Commercial Business District into a Commercial General zoning district makes it an conforming use, bringing it into compliance. Both zoning districts have a 35 foot height limit.
There was some mild concern that the new CG zoning designation could potentially allow a building up to 85 feet with a Conditional Use Permit at some point in the future, but the owner’s representatives said that’s not the plan. The property for years has been, and will remain, a gas station.
The board also approved a Special Exception petition to sell propane gas from a gated area onsite, and a new Site and Development Plan that, among other things, expands the convenience store and adds four more pumps for a total of 12.
The store will go from 800 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet.
That, said Nathan Buck, who said he represents the Tra Ponti Villaggio luxury courtyard homes next door, will attract more traffic to the area.
“I’m not sure bigger is better in this case,” he said. “This could possibly negatively impact our properties.”
All three land use applications were unanimously approved by the Commission.
No word on when the renovation is to take place.
