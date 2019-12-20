VENICE — Finance Director Linda Senne brought Christmas cheer to the Venice City Council recently when she announced the city’s General Fund, funded largely with property taxes, is up a little over $2 million over what was budgeted.
But only $835,000 will go back into the GF with the rest going into other projects or the GF reserve fund. The city had been anticipating a deficit of $1.2 million.
“Our General Fund did well this year,” Senne said. “We had higher revenues than we originally projected, and our expenses were less than we had budgeted.”
Not only did the General Fund for the Fiscal Year 2019, which ended Oct. 31, fare well this year, but so did just about every other city enterprise fund.
The Utilities Fund, Building Permit Fund and others, which are funded by user fees, are up millions as well. The funds will remain in individual enterprise fund reserves to pay down future capital project costs and other encumbrances.
Even 1 Cent Sales Tax revenues were up, to the tune of more than $522,524.
Conservative budgeting pays off
It was the General Fund, however, that drew the most attention.
“Overall we had an increase in the GF reserve fund of $835,000,” Senne told the City Council last week. “Property taxes came in at $277,000 more than we budgeted.”
The good news wasn’t entirely a surprise. The city typically builds its budget based on a conservative estimate of revenue. Property tax revenue, for example, is usually budgeted at 95% of what the city anticipates it will receive in property taxes.
Within the General Fund, the Communications Services Tax revenue came in at $85,000 more than budgeted, Senne said.
Intergovernmental Services revenue came in at $462,000 more in revenue than expected, Senne said, mostly due to state revenue sharing, and local government sales tax that came in higher.
“In addition, we finally collected the state money from Hurricane Irma,” Senne said. Nearly $268,000 went back into the city Utilities Fund.
On the opposite side of the GF accounting ledger, the city spent $770,000 less than budgeted, Senne said.
Council reaction
“I have to tell you, this is really welcome news,” Council member Rich Cautero said. “This city is in a very solid financial footing.
“Our General Fund is healthy. Our GF Reserve increased to $13.8 million despite paying out $1 million in Extraordinary Mitigation Fee litigation (costs) this year. So, that shows how healthy we are,” he said.
“And our unassigned fund balance represents 42% of (annual) expenses. The credit agencies look for about 30%, and we’re well above that. Our target reserve is 25%,” Cautero said. “So, I think our take away from all of this is that we’re in very good shape. The city’s finances are robust, considering the size of our city.”
Council member Charles Newsom cautioned the City Council that past performance is no predictor of future performance, but things look good for next year, too.
“Having managed a pretty large business in my previous life I can tell you that the budgeting process our finance director and city manager have in place — unless some act of God occurs, like a hurricane — we’re set up to have a similar result in this year also,” Newsom said.
