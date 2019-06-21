As three days of budget workshops concluded on Wednesday it became clear that despite all the ongoing construction and a major expenditure for new city services, namely the city taking over county ambulatory service by October of 2020, there's little interest being expressed to increase the millage rate next year.
The current rate is 3.7 mills. One mill equals $1 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed taxable value.
Instead, the Venice City Council will likely take the path offered by City Manager Ed Lavallee to rely on nearly $12 million in excess fund balances and working capital to get over the hump and complete a number of high profile construction projects in the works.
There were a few new hires in the Building Department and one in the Parks Department, but those were offset by reduction in the School Resource Officer program. Twenty five new hires are planned for the new EMS service, to be funded in the first year with reserve funds, and thereafter through a millage tax rate commensurate with current EMS rates.
Council also granted the city manager and city clerk a 4 percent raise. Negotiations are underway for employee associations.
Included in the budget is a Capital Improvement Program, $49.8 million for FY2020, and $134.2 million over the next five years. Some highlights:
• Construction of a $3 million Building Department annex to City Hall.
• $5 million for demolition and reconstruction of Fire Station No. 51 beginning in FY2020.
• $1 million for City Hall renovation.
• $1.2 million generator for the City Hall campus.
• $250,000 for relocation of the Public Works Department in FY 2020, plus $2.5 million for construction in FY2021, financed with a 15 year term loan.
• Construct a new Solid Waste Department building at $2.5 million, financed with a 15 year term loan.
• $250,000 annually for beach renourishment over the next five years.
• $16.4 million in airport projects over five years, mostly grant funded.
• $58.7 million in Utilities projects over five years, funded from utilities fees, reserves, grants and loans.
The Council will meet Monday, June 24, to set the preliminary millage rate. Final public hearings on the City of Venice budget aren't until September.
