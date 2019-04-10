Two people were seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a crash at Center Road and Venice East Boulevard in Venice.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, 30-year-old Derek Wigginton of Venice failed to stop for a vehicle that had stopped in the passing lane on Center Road. The impact pushed the damaged vehicle off the shoulder and into a tree.
The driver, Reynaldo Ochoa, 24, of Venice, and his passenger, Marlene Lavinder, 21, were both seriously injured and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Troopers say Wigginton continued down the road before his vehicle became disabled on the side of Venice East Boulevard.
Wigginton, 1600 block of Lancashire Drive, Venice, was charged with hit and run (leaving the scene of a crash with injuries), unlawful distribution of nitrous oxide, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag and careless driving. Bond was set at $9,500.
Sex offender registration:
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that John Palladino, 78, has registered as a Sexual Offender living in Sarasota County. Palladino was convicted in 2016 in Sarasota County on one count of video voyeurism against a child under 16. He was sentenced to one year in jail followed by four years of probation. Palladino was also convicted in 2016 in Federal Court of possession of child pornography and sentenced to 39 months in federal prison followed by ten years of federal probation. He was just released and reports his address is 19210 Kirella Street in Venice.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kelly Lima, 31, 300 block of Seagrape Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jackson Thomas, 27, 400 block of Duke Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Mark Edwards, 43, 1100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery, touch or strike. Bond: None.
Zachary Smith, 25, 3500 block of Richardson Street, North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
David Smith, 55, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, DUI. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: None.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
