VENICE — Several people took the City Council to task Tuesday for remarks made by the public at last week’s land-development regulations workshop.
And then some Council members criticized themselves.
Anthony Pirotti, a retired attorney, was the first speaker at the workshop, and during his presentation he accused attorney Jeff Boone of having lied to the Council several times.
Boone had been granted more than the allotted five minutes to speak at a prior meeting on his representation that he was appearing on behalf of a number of clients. Contrary to that, Pirotti said on Tuesday, Boone only has two major clients, based on research he did with the state Division of Corporations.
Pirotti said the businesses are Neal Signature Homes and Neal Communities of Southwest Florida, LLCs started by developer Pat Neal.
“To stand and have the unmitigated gall, the nerve, to embarrass his oath by telling you that he has other clients — why?” he said.
It was part of Neal’s and Boone’s plan to “flim-flam” the Council regarding a plan for a Publix store in North Venice, Pirotti said.
“You may ask, how does an attorney who has an obligation to you to reveal the truth, lie?” he said. “Very clearly, because this is the modus operandi.”
It’s unclear what research he did because the Division doesn’t keep track of who represents registered businesses. In addition, Boone had already appeared before the Council representing other entities regarding the LDR.
During audience participation Tuesday, retired attorney Don O’Connell noted that no one on the Council had objected to what Pirotti said. The Council has a civility code and should either enforce or abandon it, he said.
Resident Marty Dover said that “name-calling and innuendo” make Venice “ugly.”
Boone said he’s used to being a target of criticism but that being called a liar isn’t “routine bashing.”
False remarks about someone regarding his professional conduct constitutes slander per se, he said, meaning that malice and actual damage are presumed from the fact the statement was made. Florida allows for punitive damages in such cases.
He said there will be a time for him to respond to Pirotti but “right now is not that time.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler asked City Attorney Keely Fernandez how the Council can “pull back” a meeting that becomes uncivil.
Fernandez said that any Council member can raise a point of order, which stops the meeting until the presiding officer rules on it.
In fact, Fiedler had raised a point of order during Pirotti’s presentation, but only to grant him extra time.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said that everyone on the Council dais “got surprised” by Pirotti’s remarks.
“We have a duty to make this place safe,” he said. “We should not ever let that happen again.”
Vice Mayor Nick Pachota went further, saying it’s “disgraceful to be part of a group making nonfactual statements on social media.”
He didn’t identify which of his colleagues he was talking about, though he referred to “childish Facebook nonsense.”
“This is not who we are,” he said. “The LDR are not worth tearing each other apart.
“This is more than a three-year post. This is people’s home. This is people’s life.”
