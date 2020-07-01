FILE PHOTO Michael Jolin wipes his eyes in 2016 following the announcement a jury found him guilty of lewd and lascivious behavior, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for sex crimes committed against a victim in 2015. Jolin was sentenced to serve two years in the Highlands County Jail and then another 15 years in the Florida state prison system. A new bill signed into law this week that increases the penalty for exposure of sexual organs.