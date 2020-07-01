SARASOTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law this week that increases the penalty for exposure of sexual organs.
Sexual exposure in Florida is a first degree misdemeanor with penalties of up to 1 year in jail or 12 months of probation, and a $1,000 fine.
Under SB 1084, a second or subsequent violation is a third degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Senate Bill 1084 was engrossed on June 23. The bill goes into effect Oct. 1.
