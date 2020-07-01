sns-jolin121416b (copy)

FILE PHOTO Michael Jolin wipes his eyes in 2016 following the announcement a jury found him guilty of lewd and lascivious behavior, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for sex crimes committed against a victim in 2015. Jolin was sentenced to serve two years in the Highlands County Jail and then another 15 years in the Florida state prison system. A new bill signed into law this week that increases the penalty for exposure of sexual organs.

 Kile Brewer

SARASOTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law this week that increases the penalty for exposure of sexual organs.

Sexual exposure in Florida is a first degree misdemeanor with penalties of up to 1 year in jail or 12 months of probation, and a $1,000 fine.

Under SB 1084, a second or subsequent violation is a third degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Senate Bill 1084 was engrossed on June 23. The bill goes into effect Oct. 1.

