An SUV overturned on State Road 681, leaving an infant dead early Wednesday morning. The infant was not wearing a seat belt or child restraint.

NOKOMIS — An infant not wearing a seat belt or child restraint died after an SUV overturned at State Road 681 and Honore Avenue early Wednesday morning.

At 2:20 a.m., a Sarasota woman was driving with an infant and 2-year-old, none of whom were wearing seat belts, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The SUV was traveling south on SR 681 when the driver lost control of the car south of Honore Avenue.

The car rotated, traveled off the roadway, overturned and collided with a tree and fence. It came to rest on its roof in the west shoulder of SR 681.

The infant died while the driver had serious injuries and the 2-year-old had minor injuries.

FHP is investigating the crash.

