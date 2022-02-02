featured topical Infant dies in overturned car crash Neither infant nor child was wearing a seat belt STAFF REPORT Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An SUV overturned on State Road 681, leaving an infant dead early Wednesday morning. The infant was not wearing a seat belt or child restraint. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOKOMIS — An infant not wearing a seat belt or child restraint died after an SUV overturned at State Road 681 and Honore Avenue early Wednesday morning.At 2:20 a.m., a Sarasota woman was driving with an infant and 2-year-old, none of whom were wearing seat belts, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.The SUV was traveling south on SR 681 when the driver lost control of the car south of Honore Avenue.The car rotated, traveled off the roadway, overturned and collided with a tree and fence. It came to rest on its roof in the west shoulder of SR 681.The infant died while the driver had serious injuries and the 2-year-old had minor injuries.FHP is investigating the crash. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now UPDATE: Venice man, 76, found in DeSoto County Cops: man suffering brain cancer attacked Venice house catches fire, residents safe Coldest air since 2018 on way Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UPDATE: Venice man, 76, found in DeSoto County Cops: man suffering brain cancer attacked Venice house catches fire, residents safe Coldest air since 2018 on way Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.