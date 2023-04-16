Zachary K. Ellis

Zachary K. Ellis

SARASOTA - A Sarasota man has been accused of killing an inmate at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

A news release announced the SCSO Criminal Investigations Section and the District 12 Medical Examiner's office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments