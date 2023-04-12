From left, Susan Havens narrated the panel of authors at the PEO book and author luncheon at the Venice Yacht Club. She had prepared questions for the group. Authors are next from left after Susan: Easter Smith, Clarissa Thomasson and Louise Titchener.
Susan Havens invited her family to the PEO EY chapter book and author luncheon. They are (seated, from left) Dick Hooper and Joan Van Zile; (standing from left) Randy Havens, Susan, Michelle Meaton, Sandra Adams and Philip Jue.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left, Bev Spark, Susan Catone, Kathy Kovolak, Michelle Lindgren and Linda Chisman enjoy a terrific social hour while waiting for lunch and the author’s panel at the PEO book and author luncheon.
Chairs of the PEO EY Chapter Book and Author luncheon at the Venice Yacht Club are Janet Kinne and Carla Gabbard, president. Both women put together a lovely event.
One of the Hallmarks of PEO Book and Author luncheons is getting to know the authors. PEO, the Philanthropical Educational Organization, makes sure there is plenty of time before their luncheons to interact with the authors.
This year’s trio of authors was Susan Easter Smith, Clarissa Thomasson and Louise Titchener. The authors were anxious to talk about their books, sign copies and answer questions. They arrived early as did attendees.
When it was time for the luncheon, co-chair Carla Gabbard had a time getting the group together as the crew from the Venice Yacht Club was ready to serve lunch.
When the “sisters” of the PEO “Sisterhood” get together, conversations take charge.
Susan Havens led a panel discussion of the authors. She had prepared questions from the committee and PEO members.
The audience learned Louise Titchener makes the dialog in her stories appropriate to the era but modifies it for the current reader. Susan Waster Smith writes and researches about six hours a day then relaxes with TV.
Clarissa Thomasson researches for accuracy. She had a publisher tell her early in her career that readers like books with the names of cities or states in the title.
This book and author luncheon is the annual fundraiser for the EY Chapter. They raise funds for scholarships for women. Bravo, PEO, for your work and sisterhood.
Ai the last PEO luncheon, a terrific group from Englewood, the IK chapter, presented a skit depicting PEO history. They were incorrectly identified.
Two Of Our Best
The special people of this week are Carla Gabbard and Janet Kinne, co-chairs of the PEO Book and Author luncheon.
It’s not easy to coordinate an event for 175 people that includes the high energy of “sisters” getting together and popular authors.
The women were a good team. Janet made sure all were gathered at their lunch tables, including the authors. People who came late were helped to find a seat. Carla took over the microphone introducing guests and authors.
In all, it looked and sounded like the dynamic duo of Carla and Janet had worked together planning each detail to the event.
Having the authors sit together at lunch gave for interesting conversation with everyone learning about each other.
Janet Kinne and Carla Gabbard, two PEO “sisters,” make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
