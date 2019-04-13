Downtown Venice is getting a super cool psychedelic interactive kaleidoscope sculpture that kids and adults alike will enjoy.
The Venice City Council approved the project on Tuesday. The sculpture will be purchased with private funds, and was proposed by Venice Area Beautification Inc.
The sculpture will be donated in memory of James Hagler, former director of the Venice Museum and Archives, who passed away in December. Hagler served on VABI’s public art committee and was the person who came up with the idea to pursue the sculpture.
Bob Vedder, a member of the VABI public art committee, said the sculpture will be secured to an ADA accessible concrete pad in the area between the Centennial Fountain and the Gazebo in Centennial Park.
The sculpture will contain two bronze kaleidoscopes aimed at a bowl of colorful flowers to be maintained by VABI, thereby creating a unique prism effect for viewers, Vedder said. The kaleidoscopes turn to create changing views through the prisms, but the dish of flowers can also be turned to accomplish the same effect, he said.
Sculptures of this type have been installed in cities across the country, from Sedona to Englewood, said Larry Humes, on behalf of VABI.
"They appeal to folks of all ages, but the intent here is to particularly target the curious minds of youth. We believe this sculpture will not only prove informative but add a wonderful sense of whimsy to the downtown historic area," Humes said.
The manufacturer, who is in Wisconsin, has produced hundreds of these sculptures, Vedder said, which have proven popular in venues such as rooftop botanical gardens, hospitals, along walking paths, libraries and children’s museums.
The “atomic” model being considered is constructed of polished steel with a powder‐coated covering that is baked on to minimize any corrosion. The sculptures are very durable in their construction, Vedder said, and although the need for repair is reportedly minimal, the manufacturer is willing to provide such services if needed.
The Public Art Advisory Board reviewed and approved the project at its March 13 meeting.
The City of Venice Public Works Department will assist with installation. VABI will switch out flowers on an ongoing basis and generally maintain the basket. Installation is expected sometime this summer.
